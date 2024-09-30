DOOM can now run on a quantum computer with Quandoom port — seminal FPS blood and gore mixed with spooky action

DOOM has been ported to quantum computers, marking another milestone for this seminal 3D gaming title. However, the coder behind this feat admits that there is currently no quantum computer capable of executing (playing) this code right now. All is not lost, though, as Quandoom can run on a classical computer, even a modest laptop, using a lightweight QASM simulator.

Barcelona ICFO-based Quantum Information PhD student Luke Mortimer, AKA Lumorti, is behind this newest port of DOOM. In the ReadMe file accompanying the Quandoom 1.0.0 release, Lumorti quips that “It is a well-known fact that all useful computational devices ever created are capable of running DOOM,” and humorously suggests that Quandoom may be the first practical use found for quantum computers.

Quandoom’s quantum computer minimum specs are quite steep. Lumorti says that the QASM code requires 72,376 qubits and 80 million gates. That’s almost like saying your 2024 game needs an RTX 9090, as there is no such quantum computer available with that kind of spec. Thankfully DOOM fans can sidestep the physical hardware requirements on their home PCs by running the code in a QASM simulator.

Even with the simulator running on a humble laptop PC, Quandoom can achieve 10-20 FPS, according to the originator of this port. An animated GIF has been shared for a sample of on-screen Quandoom action. It looks pretty good in an Atari Battlezone (1980) kind of way. Lumorti calls this X-ray mode.

(Image credit: Lumorti)

If you want to play Quandoom on your PC, once you have downloaded the files from GitHub, all you have to do is drag the Quandoom.qasm file onto the simulator (simulator.exe). Please note that the file will take some time to load, requiring about 5-6GB of RAM. Moreover, when you get into the game you will only have the first level, there’s no color, no music, no sound, and other aspects of the original that need tweaking to work in Quandoom.

For those who are into coding, Lumorti provides some tips for compiling the code for yourself, or Linux. It is also interesting to read that the Quandoom.qasm file is also not completely compliant, and abbreviations were used to cut it dramatically down in size to what could have been a 30GB+ file.

The developer is still working on Quandoom but admits to sometimes getting bored with the project. Lumorti’s work includes over 8,000 lines of C++ code, a small 3D engine, game logic, and more – with functions using quantum registers. Lastly, the quantum coder hints that if enough people are interested in the source it will be made available.