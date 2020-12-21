3D Printed Raspberry Pi Server Serves Up Fourteen Slices of Pi

The Raspberry Pi has notable performance for a pocket-sized SBC but why not multiply that power? This awesome project comes to us from a maker at Uptime Labs —it's called Raspberry Pi Server Mark III.

The Mark III is essentially a 3D-printed Raspberry Pi server rack, capable of housing up to 14 Raspberry Pis, each powered by the official Raspberry Pi power over ethernet (PoE) HAT, along with 14 2.5-inch SATA SSDs connected to the Raspberry Pis via a USB 3.0 to SATA adaptor.

The project began with a 3D-printable server rack model found on Thingiverse. Wanting to improve the design, Uptime Labs made some changes with the model. Multiple iterations were produced until arriving at the Mark III.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Uptime Lab) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Uptime Lab) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Uptime Lab) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Uptime Lab) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Uptime Lab) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Uptime Lab) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Uptime Lab)

This unit can house even more Raspberry Pis than the original model and uses less filament to produce overall. This setup is huge but compact, requiring five 80mm fans mounted to the side for cooling.

Visit the Uptime Labs website for more details on how this project works or download the files and recreate it yourself.