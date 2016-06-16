Remix OS Gains New Devices And Partners, Even As Google Moves To Integrate Android Into Chrome OS

Remix Pro with keyboard cover

Jide Technology, the company known for creating the Android for PCs that Google should’ve made years ago, announced a new 2-in-1 tablet called the Remix Pro that comes with the Android “Marshmallow”-based Remix OS 3.0.

For many years, Android failed on PCs and notebooks because it didn’t have an interface for the larger display format. Google also didn’t seem to give this idea too much attention, possibly because it knew that if it did, it would’ve made Android a director competitor to Chrome OS.

Jide redesigned Android to have a better user interface for the desktop environment and to allow Android applications, whether optimized for phones or tablets, to work naturally in the Remix OS windows. This made Android, perhaps for the first time, an appealing solution for PCs. Earlier this year, Jide also partnered with the Android-x86 project so it could significantly expand the compatibility with other existing PCs.

Google recently announced that it has found a way to put the Android framework inside a container so that all Android applications can work inside Chrome OS, without any performance penalty and without developers having to significantly modify their apps to work on Chrome OS.

This makes the case for Remix OS more difficult going forward. However, so far the Chrome OS/Android integration is just a promise, and it remains to be seen how well Google executes on that idea.

In the meantime, Jide continues to launch new devices and create partnerships with other device makers to support Remix OS.

Remix Pro 2-in-1

The Remix Pro is Jide’s second-generation productivity tablet, as well as the first device to support the Android Marshmallow-based Remix OS 3.0. The Remix Pro is a high-resolution tablet with an eight-core Snapdragon processor, 3GB of RAM and dual-band Wi-Fi. It will be released on the Chinese market first, while its international availability will be confirmed at a later date.

Remix Pro CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 8-core processor GPU Qualcomm® Adreno 510 GPU Memory 3GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage 32GB eMMC internal storage; microSD slot supports up to 256GB storage expansion Screen 12 Full-HD Retina IPS 10-point touch screen; 2160x1440p Cameras 5MP front/8MP rear Connectivity WLAN with 2.4Ghz/5Ghz duo frequency supports 802.11a/b/g /n/ac protocols, Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi Direct Dimensions & weight 207mm x 289.5mm x 6.9mm; 640g Power Supports quick charge; 9,000 mAh

Acer Aspire ES1-131

Acer is one of Jide’s first major partners, and together they will be working on porting Remix OS to the Intel-based Acer Aspire ES1-131 notebook. Jide believes that the work the two companies will do on porting the OS to this notebook will also improve Remix OS for other computers.

Acer Aspire ES1-131 CPU Intel Celeron N3150/4-core/1.60GHz Memory 4GB RAM Storage 500GB internal storage Screen 11.6” 1366 x 768 Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet; WLAN 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth 4.0 Dimensions & weight 291mm x 211mm x 21.2mm; 1.25kg

Remix OS PC Box OEM Solution

Jide also launched the second generation Remix OS PC box, which targets PC OEMs interested in selling their own Remix OS PCs. The key specifications can be seen in the table below:

Remix OS PC box CPU Amlogic S905/4-core/64 Byte/ARM Cortex - A53/2GHz Memory 1GB/2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB/16GB eMMC; microSD slot (up to 128GB memory expansion) Operating system Remix OS 3.0 (based on Android 6.0); OTA support Connectivity 802.11.b/g/n 2.4G Ports Ethernet (100Mps); BT 4.0; 2x USB Type A; HDMI 2.0 supports up to 4K @60fps Supported codecs & formats MPEG/VMA/WAV/AAC/AMR/MIDI; JPEG/BMP/GIF/PNG/WEBP Video output MPEG – 1/2/4, H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, MVC, VC-1, Motion JPEG/H.265 4Kx2K @60fps/H.264 4Kx2K @30fps/MVC, VP8 2160P@30fps

AOC Mars All-In-One

There will be three all-in-one PCs running Remix OS, with screen sizes of 22-, 24-, and 32 inches, respectively. The company had already unveiled the 24" version at CES Asia 2016.



AOC Mars All-in-One PC CPU Amlogic S905/4-core/64 Byte/ARM Cortex - A53/2GHz GPU 5-core/ARM Mali 450/750MHz Memory 2GB RAM Storage 16GB/64GB internal storage Screen 22”/24”/32” Full HD @60Hz Connectivity Ethernet; WiFi Ports 4 USB 2.0 (32” - 3 USB 2.0), 1 HDMI, Audio out, 2 built in speakers Weight 3.9kg

Android-x86 Founder Joins Jide

Because the Remix OS and Android-x86 projects got so close recently, it seems Android-x86 project’s founder will be moving to work in-house at Jide Technologies as its x86 Technology Lead.

“2016 has been an incredibly exciting year for Jide Technology, highlighted by the launch of Remix OS for PC and the several quality partners that we have been fortunate to announce,” said Jide Technology CEO and co-founder Jeremy Chau. “When we first started out more than 2 years ago, no one quite got what we were trying to achieve. Now, companies and brands that we have always admired are reaching out to us. It’s a win-win situation as we continue to push the capabilities of Android PCs,” he added.

Lucian Armasu is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware. You can follow him at @lucian_armasu.

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.