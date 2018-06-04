Riotoro’s Project Morpheus Case Changes Shape To Fit Your Build

Case and accessory maker Riotoro has been churning out impressive, often budget-friendly products for years. But here at Computex 2018, the company seeks to raise its profile with a new Project Morpheus PC while also hoping it finds favor among builders and gamers who often change up their PC hardware.

In a nutshell, this attractive chassis can be configured for compact micro-ATX builds, or as a standard ATX mid-tower to make space for multiple graphics cards and/or other components. Cooling shouldn’t be an issue in either configuration, as much of the case is built of perforated metal mesh, and a removable front mount makes way for as many as seven fans or two 240mm radiators. And you can leave your toolkit in the drawer when building, as the company says that Project Morpheus is a tool-free chassis, with ample consideration taken for cable routing. Connectivity comes in the form of both USB 3.0 and a USB-C port.

Here’s a quick look at some of the key specs and features of Project Morpheus. We’ll update this story when we hear more about pricing and availability, but this is a concept case, so don’t expect it to hit store shelves in the near future.

ATX, microATX, and mini-ITX motherboard support

All sides built with high-density perforated mesh

Dual-chamber design for better CPU and GPU cooling

Two 3.5” and two 2.5” SSD/HDD bays/mounts

Cooling:

Front: 2x 120mm fans or 240mm radiator

Top: 2x 120mm fans or 240mm radiator

Rear: 120mm fan

Dimensions: 440 x 276 x 465mm (17.3 x 10.8 x 18.3”)

CR380 Mid-Tower Case, Plus New Fans And PSUs

Project Morpheus wasn’t the only thing Riotoro brought to Computex. The company also debuted a budget-friendly, non-transforming CR380 mid-tower case with room for large graphics cards, 120mm or 240mm radiators, and a side window. This case doesn’t break any ground, but with a $40 MSRP, it’s sure to find favor among builders looking for performance and style on a tight budget. Expect the CR380 to arrive in Q3 of 2018.

Next up on Riotoro’s product announcements is its 120mm Quiet Storm RGB fans, with 10 addressable RGB LEDs, 1,000-1,500RPM PWM operation, and up to 54.52CFM of rated airflow. Anti-vibration bumpers are included in two colors, and the fans ship with a 2-year warranty for a suggested price of $20.

Rounding out the company’s Computex wares is a new 1200W Builder Edition power supply that features 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, a fully modular design with eight PCI-E and 12 SATA connectors, and the ever-popular 100% Japanese capacitors. The power supply should be available when you read this, with a 5-year warranty and a suggested price of $220.