Samsung's Spin On A New Notebook

Samsung announced a new 2-in-1 PC called the “Notebook 7 spin” that will be available in both 15.6- and 13-inch models, and as the name suggests, it will come with a rotatable display.

A key feature that Samsung is pushing with these systems is their charging speed. Samsung claimed that in just 20 minutes of charging, the Notebook 7 spin can gain up to a two hours of battery life. The company also said both versions can be fully charged in under two hours, with the 15.6-inch model taking 90 minutes to charge and the 13-inch variant taking 100 minutes.

The 13-inch Notebook 7 Spin has an Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i5-6200U, and this system relies on the Intel HD 520 Graphics chip to save production costs and conserve battery life. Samsung employed Intel’s 6th Gen Core i7-6500U in its larger 15.6-inch notebook, and it also included an Nvidia GeForce 940MX for light gaming.

The Notebook 7 spin will be available from Best Buy or directly from Samsung on June 26, starting at $799.99.

Samsung Notebook 7 spin
Model13-inch15.6-inch
Operating SystemWindows 10Windows 10
CPUIntel Core i5-6200UIntel Core i7-6500U
GPUIntel HD Graphics 520Nvidia GeForce 940MX With 2 GB DDR3L
Storage1 TB HDD1TB HDD or 1 TB With 128 GB SSD
RAM2x4 GB DDR4 2133 MHz12 or 16 GB DDR4 2133 MHz
DisplayFull HD (1920x1080) Touch-ScreenFull HD (1920x1080) Touch-Screen
Price$799.99$999.99 up to $1199.99

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rhysiam 24 June 2016 08:50
    No SSD on the 13"... Waste of $800!
    Reply
  • Kimonajane 24 June 2016 10:38
    Not impressed with Samdung. Had one of their monitors, it lasted several years and then it quit working. I like LG better, both are Korean.
    Reply
  • wifiburger 24 June 2016 14:44
    new spin on a notebook running tetris tiles from Microsoft well I'll pass
    Reply
  • mrmotion 24 June 2016 19:25
    Lasted several years... What else did you want? I have Samsung Tvs and monitors, all have lasted several years and been replaced before any problems for bigger or better. Also fairly easy to repair to boot.
    Reply
  • jaber2 24 June 2016 21:27
    Only comes in silver, no thanks
    Reply
  • alextheblue 25 June 2016 00:08
    Yeah that 13" model has nothing going for it. HP and Dell equivalents can be configured with SSDs around the $800 mark, with the same processor. Any laptop $600 (or so) really needs to come with at least a 120GB class SSD as an option at this point. It would actually be a better experience with an slightly lower clocked i3 6100U and an SSD, instead of that spinner and a 6200U. But at least make it an option!

    Windows 10 has been out for a while now and it's got a desktop and start menu. You can skip the live tiles, or just use them like quick app launch buttons, or whatever. I think they're good for touch devices and even on desktop they're OK for things like Weather app at a glance, calender, etc. But it's no big deal to skip out on them and get on with life. Or at least stop whining about it.
    Reply