Samsung Galaxy AI Book4 Edge laptop with Snapdragon X CPU drops to $695 in limited time Amazon deal

Right now, at Amazon, you can find the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy AI Book4 Edge laptop for one of its best prices to date. This Snapdragon X Plus-based laptop usually goes for around $899, but right now it's marked down to just $695. So far, no expiration has been specified for the discount, so we don't know for how long it will be made available at this rate. It is, however, labeled as a limited offer.
We haven't had the opportunity to review the Samsung Galaxy AI Book4 Edge so far, but we're plenty familiar with several Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ machines. Recently, some controversy arose when the Surface Laptop 7s were frequently returned due to compatibility issues. If you're considering this laptop, you might want to research a little and make sure your favorite games and apps are able to run well on Windows-on-Arm systems. On the positive side, once you go Arm, you should enjoy the best "long-lasting battery" life available on Windows devices.
Samsung 15-Inch Galaxy AI Book4 Edge: now $695 at Amazon (was $899)
This laptop is built around a Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 processor. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display and relies on a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X and a 500GB internal SSD for storage.
The main processor driving the Samsung Galaxy AI Book4 Edge is a Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100. This CPU has eight cores with a base speed of 3.4 GHz and a single-core boost feature that takes it up to 3.8 GHz. For graphics, it relies on a Qualcomm Adreno GPU which outputs to a 15.6-inch anti-glare display with an FHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.
As far as memory goes, this edition comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X and a 500GB internal SSD is fitted for storage. It has a couple of 2W speakers integrated for audio output, but you also get a 3.5mm audio jack to take advantage of. It has an HDMI 2.1 port for outputting video to a secondary screen and a handful of USB ports, including one USB 3.2 port and two USB4 ports.
It is also worth noting that this price is cheaper than the current offer over at the official Samsung website. If you want to check out this deal for yourself, head over to the Samsung 15-inch Galaxy AI Book4 Edge product page on Amazon US for more information and purchase options.
