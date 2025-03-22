‘Frequently returned item' warning slapped on Snapdragon X-powered Surface Laptop 7 at Amazon

published

Software compatibility issues may be a factor in the higher return rate.

Copilot+ Surface and Surface Laptop 15
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Amazon (via Windows Central)has flagged Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 as a "frequently returned item," cautioning potential buyers to check customer reviews before purchasing. The label suggests that the device has a higher return rate than similar products, though Amazon does not specify the reasons behind it.

One likely factor is the laptop’s use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform, which relies on Arm-based architecture instead of the traditional x86 processors from Intel and AMD. While Arm chips offer better power efficiency and battery life, they can introduce software compatibility issues.

Many Windows applications are still optimized for x86 processors, meaning they must rely on software emulation to run on Arm. Although Microsoft has improved emulation with Windows on Arm, specific older applications, professional software, and games may still suffer from reduced performance or fail to run altogether. This limitation has been a common criticism of Windows devices powered by Arm chips.

An Amazon product listing of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with a frequently returned warning

(Image credit: Future)

The Surface Laptop 7 has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 360 reviews, but 12% of those reviews are one-star. While some users report a positive experience, complaints about software compatibility, performance inconsistencies, and general usability appear to be recurring issues. These concerns may explain why the device has received the "frequently returned" warning, as buyers who expect a seamless Windows experience may be disappointed.

Microsoft is expected to address some of these concerns by offering Intel-powered versions of the Surface Laptop. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro for business customers, powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) processors. Similar options will likely be made available for consumer models, though no official timeline has been announced. Switching to Intel chips would remove software compatibility challenges while providing solid battery life and performance.

Potential buyers of the Snapdragon-based Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 should carefully evaluate their software needs. Ensuring that essential programs work correctly on Windows on ARM can help avoid frustration and unnecessary returns.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

  • EzzyB
    Not even a little bit surprising. There are usage cases for these early ARM Windows machines, but they aren't going to be for everyone until they mature a bit. At least the (larger than you think) crowd that uses Windows and Windows apps on Apple silicon knows what they're getting into. But there are going to be a certain number of people who buy these not realizing exactly what it is that they're buying and run into problems.

    I found a lot of Apple enthusiasts who were actually in the Windows Insider program a couple of years ago and when I asked, they replied that it was the only way they could get Windows for ARM so they could run it on their M-series Macs (surprised me at the time.)
