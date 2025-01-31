Microsoft releases new Surface Copilot+ PCs for Business — starts at $1,499.99 and powered by Intel Lunar Lake chips

Microsoft is releasing two new Surface Copilot+ PCs designed for business use this coming month. According to the Microsoft Devices Blog, the company will launch the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop on February 18, and both devices will have a starting MSRP of $1,499.99. Aside from sporting an Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) chip, these will also have 5G connectivity, allowing you to connect to the internet even if there’s no nearby Wi-Fi access point.

The Surface Laptop for Business is available with either a 13.8-inch or 15-inch display, giving users the ability to pick a screen that will better suit their workflow. But whatever screen size you choose, you will get a sleek and compact laptop as the 13.8-inch laptop is just 0.69 inches thick, while the larger 15-inch model is just 0.72 inches. Microsoft also boasts a battery life of up to 22 hours for local video playback and 14 hours of active web usage, although this will definitely vary depending on your environment and situation.

Get AI ready with Surface Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel - YouTube Watch On

If you want a more versatile device, the Surface Pro for Business might be a more suitable option. It’s only available as a 13-inch tablet, although you can choose between an OLED and LCD display. Microsoft added a 1440p ultrawide front-facing camera to make video meetings much easier, and it also installed a 10-megapixel Ultra HD rear-facing camera to capture other people in the room. Also, since this device is smaller than the Surface Laptop, it has a shorter but still respectable 14-hour battery life of local video playback and up to 10 hours of active web usage.

Note that the Surface Pro for Business doesn’t come with any accessories. If you want the Surface Pro Keyboard and the Surface Slim Pen, you have to buy them separately.

However, what makes these “for Business” devices more expensive and stand out from consumer-grade laptops are their security features. Both the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are equipped with Windows 11 Secured-core PC and Microsoft Pluton technology. You’ll also get an integrated smart card reader on the Surface Laptop for Business, while the smaller Surface Pro for Business would have to settle for NFC authentication.

These two new devices will give enterprise customers more options if they want a Surface device. Previously, if they wanted the latest model of one of these, they’d have to settle for a Snapdragon X processor. While these are great chips, they have some compatibility limitations, especially for some older legacy software that some businesses still use to this day.