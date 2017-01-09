Samsung Updates NVMe SSD Driver To Version 2.1

In our review of the Samsung 960 Pro and 960 EVO we discovered a couple of abnormalities with the NVMe 2.0 driver. One of the more critical issues revolved around the use in a notebook. Simply put, with the driver installed, the storage system drank power in large gulps. Over the last couple of days, Samsung has updated the NVMe driver to version 2.1.
We don't have a lot of information about the new 2.1 NVMe driver release. The revision date shows December 2016, but this didn't hit the web until after January 1. The supporting notes claim to fix two issues, one being excessive power consumption and the other a shutdown bug that we didn't experience during testing.
This chart comes from our Samsung 960 EVO review and shows two Samsung 960 series products with both the Microsoft and Samsung NVMe (2.0) drivers installed. With Samsung's driver, we experienced a 71-minute loss in system availability on battery power. This is a significant loss on a gaming notebook with just over 5 hours of on-battery time. The 960 EVO was hit nearly as hard, with the difference being slightly over an hour.
We reported our findings to Samsung and were told the company would look into the issue. It seems the fix is ready, well kind of. The world's largest SSD manufacturer seems to have a bandwidth issue. This isn't the first time we've been stopped from downloading software on www.samsung.com/samsungssd before. I'll use my magical reviewer powers to gain access to NVMe 2.1, but you'll have to keep trying and hope for a dose of luck.
It was 'fun' to say the least to unpack / extract the drivers (File version 2.0.0.1607), but I got there in the end.
Microsoft driver:
Sequential:
read 16xx MB/s, write 15xx MB/s
Random (IOPS):
Read 183,xxx , write 151,xxx
Now, with the Sammy driver:
Sequential:
read 16xx MB/s, write 15xx MB/s (about the same, but a little bit more)
Random (IOPS):
Read 334,xxx , write 282,xxx
I dont know if I can be bothered to do this again for v2.1.
Just thought I'd share - anyone with 960 NVME needs to upgrade their driver, MS ain't gonna do that for you.
Dont think so
Since the fixes are for Windows 8.x and 10 only why would anyone running W7 need to upgrade?
i think my drive installed automatically when i installed windows 10 fresh.
i'm guessing this is the microsoft drivers.
it's benching 3200mb/s in crystal disk.
So far ZERO issues.
However, i am a bit dissapointed at NVME. in real life applications, it offers nothing over the samsung 850 evo ssd it's replacing.
loading times in games? same, or maybe 1-2 seconds quicker, can't really tell.
Windows startup? can't really tell difference
i don't do any image editing nor content creation.
at least i get to brag that i got the fastest consumer SSD in the world. LOL
You should feel a performance increase with the custom driver just from the latency reduction alone. If you get an extra hour of battery life then you may notice that as well.
To answer a previous question, the driver changes under storage controllers in device manager. I did find a set of OEM drivers dated Dec 2016 by searching Google for Samsung 2.1 NVMe Driver. There is a Dropbox folder with several drivers and the latest has support for SM961, PM961 and some of the 951 products. I've yet to install any of them but may later tonight to see if any are the new 2.1 driver.
I'd also like to know why the SM961 is so much cheaper than the 960 Pro, don't get that at all. I can understand some difference, but the current difference is just bizarre (eg. from Scan, 208 UKP for the 512GB SM961, 348 UKP for the 512GB 960 Pro).
Ian.
As far as I can tell, Samsung has one NVMe driver for all its NVMe drives. By contrast, they have separate firmware for every drive.
But check their website to be sure. The NVMe driver webpage should list which drives it supports. You can also go to the support/downloads page for your particular drive and see whether the new NVMe driver shows up there.
And this driver is for storage controllers. And note that you've got two separate storage controllers: your SATA and your NVMe. Your SATA controller is probably Intel RST. The NVMe driver, once installed, will show up as a separate controller, even though there isn't a physical NVMe controller (the drive has its internal controller, but it connects to PCIe without a motherboard controller).