Shuttle Launches Tiny Gaming Nano X1 PCs

Those of you in the market for small but powerful gaming PC will be interested in Shuttle’s Gaming Nano X1 line of mini PCs.

Although these fanless mini PCs measure just 3.4 x 5.6 x 5.6 inches (HxWxL), they're packed with some pretty impressive hardware. The Shuttle X1 i5 and X1 i5 Pro are equipped with Intel’s four-core/thread i5-7300HQ mobile processor clocked at 2.5GHz (3.5GHz turbo). The high-end X1 i7 system sports an Intel i7-7700HQ quad-core, eight-thread CPU with a 2.8GHz base clock and up to 3.8GHz max turbo frequency. Graphics are handled by Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 3GB.

Shuttle’s Gaming Nano X1 series PCs feature DDR4-2400 dual channel memory and can be expanded to 32GB (16GB x 2). Storage options include M.2 solid state drive in 128-256GB capacities and 2.5” 1TB HDDs. All three models are Intel Optane-ready.

The tiny black and red chassis features steel and plastic construction. There are two USB 3.0 ports on the front as well as an SD card reader slot. Around back, you'll find a single USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port, two more two USB 3.0 ports, one RJ45 connector, and a headphone jack. Display connectivity consists of one DisplayPort and three HDMI ports. According to the company, the Gaming Nano X1 series mini PCs feature a passive cooling system capable of keeping temperatures in check during extended gaming sessions.

All this power in the palm of your hand doesn’t come cheap. The Shuttle X1 i5 and X1 i5 Pro are priced at $1,465 and $1,500, respectively. Those of you whoopt for the Shuttle X1 i7 will need to shell out $1,710. These mini PCs are available now on the company website.