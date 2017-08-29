Shuttle Launches Tiny Gaming Nano X1 PCs

Those of you in the market for small but powerful gaming PC will be interested in Shuttle’s Gaming Nano X1 line of mini PCs.
Although these fanless mini PCs measure just 3.4 x 5.6 x 5.6 inches (HxWxL), they're packed with some pretty impressive hardware. The Shuttle X1 i5 and X1 i5 Pro are equipped with Intel’s four-core/thread i5-7300HQ mobile processor clocked at 2.5GHz (3.5GHz turbo). The high-end X1 i7 system sports an Intel i7-7700HQ quad-core, eight-thread CPU with a 2.8GHz base clock and up to 3.8GHz max turbo frequency. Graphics are handled by Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 3GB.
Shuttle’s Gaming Nano X1 series PCs feature DDR4-2400 dual channel memory and can be expanded to 32GB (16GB x 2). Storage options include M.2 solid state drive in 128-256GB capacities and 2.5” 1TB HDDs. All three models are Intel Optane-ready.
The tiny black and red chassis features steel and plastic construction. There are two USB 3.0 ports on the front as well as an SD card reader slot. Around back, you'll find a single USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port, two more two USB 3.0 ports, one RJ45 connector, and a headphone jack. Display connectivity consists of one DisplayPort and three HDMI ports. According to the company, the Gaming Nano X1 series mini PCs feature a passive cooling system capable of keeping temperatures in check during extended gaming sessions.
All this power in the palm of your hand doesn’t come cheap. The Shuttle X1 i5 and X1 i5 Pro are priced at $1,465 and $1,500, respectively. Those of you whoopt for the Shuttle X1 i7 will need to shell out $1,710. These mini PCs are available now on the company website.
|Shuttle X1 i5
|Shuttle X1 i5 Pro
|Shuttle X1 i7
|CPU
|Intel i5-7300HQ
|Intel i7-7700HQ
|Memory
|8GB DDR4 (4GB x 2)
|16GB DDR4 (8GB x 2)
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
|Storage
|128GB M.2 SSD1TB 2.5” Hard Drive
|256GB M.2 SSD
|256GB M.2 SSD
|I/O
|Front: 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 SD Card SlotRear: 1 x DisplayPort3 x HDMI2 x USB3.1 Gen1 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C 4x USB 2.0 1 x RJ45 1x Headphone Jack
|Connectivity
|Intel WiFi B/G/N/AC + Bluetooth
|OS
|Windows 10 Home
|Warranty
|3 years
|Price
|$1,465
|$1,500
|$1,710
When I'm actually playing a game instead of standing still to examine pixels with a magnifying glass, I can't be bothered with the difference between medium and high/ultra in most cases, can't really notice it while moving.
This is a lot to pay/sacrifice for being fanless. But, if somebody really needs/wants fanless, then I think it compares pretty well with other fanless PCs we've seen.
Otherwise it seems like a solid system, if a little pricey. Then again, they probably have to make up engineering costs for that passive cooling system.
These are marketing photos, so that might be a prototype or a unit that has just made the rounds and was damaged by a reviewer.