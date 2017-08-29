Shuttle Launches Tiny Gaming Nano X1 PCs

Trending

Those of you in the market for small but powerful gaming PC will be interested in Shuttle’s Gaming Nano X1 line of mini PCs.

Although these fanless mini PCs measure just 3.4 x 5.6 x 5.6 inches (HxWxL), they're packed with some pretty impressive hardware. The Shuttle X1 i5 and X1 i5 Pro are equipped with Intel’s four-core/thread i5-7300HQ mobile processor clocked at 2.5GHz (3.5GHz turbo). The high-end X1 i7 system sports an Intel i7-7700HQ quad-core, eight-thread CPU with a 2.8GHz base clock and up to 3.8GHz max turbo frequency. Graphics are handled by Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 3GB.

Shuttle’s Gaming Nano X1 series PCs feature DDR4-2400 dual channel memory and can be expanded to 32GB (16GB x 2). Storage options include M.2 solid state drive in 128-256GB capacities and 2.5” 1TB HDDs. All three models are Intel Optane-ready.

The tiny black and red chassis features steel and plastic construction. There are two USB 3.0 ports on the front as well as an SD card reader slot. Around back, you'll find a single USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port, two more two USB 3.0 ports, one RJ45 connector, and a headphone jack. Display connectivity consists of one DisplayPort and three HDMI ports.  According to the company, the Gaming Nano X1 series mini PCs feature a passive cooling system capable of keeping temperatures in check during extended gaming sessions.

All this power in the palm of your hand doesn’t come cheap. The Shuttle X1 i5 and X1 i5 Pro are priced at $1,465 and $1,500, respectively. Those of you whoopt for the Shuttle X1 i7 will need to shell out $1,710.  These mini PCs are available now on the company website.

Shuttle X1 i5Shuttle X1 i5 ProShuttle X1 i7
CPUIntel i5-7300HQIntel i7-7700HQ
Memory8GB DDR4 (4GB x 2)16GB DDR4 (8GB x 2)
Graphics CardNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
Storage128GB M.2 SSD1TB 2.5” Hard Drive256GB M.2 SSD256GB M.2 SSD
I/OFront: 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 SD Card SlotRear: 1 x DisplayPort3 x HDMI2 x USB3.1 Gen1 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C 4x USB 2.0  1 x RJ45 1x Headphone Jack
ConnectivityIntel WiFi B/G/N/AC + Bluetooth
OSWindows 10 Home
Warranty3 years
Price$1,465$1,500$1,710
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Eximo 29 August 2017 22:09
    Aside from the out of the box connectivity, I don't see the point in this over a comparably equipped gaming laptop. Then you can take it with you and it has a screen, and they seem to be much cheaper.
  • John Nemesh 29 August 2017 22:32
    Overpriced junk. You can build a more powerful system for less if you dont need it to be fanless. I cringe when I see a "gaming" PC with anything less than a GTX1080, too. A 1060 is downright laughable!
  • Gazabi 29 August 2017 23:51
    20118082 said:
    Overpriced junk. You can build a more powerful system for less if you dont need it to be fanless. I cringe when I see a "gaming" PC with anything less than a GTX1080, too. A 1060 is downright laughable!
    I cringed when I saw your comment saying you needed a 1080 in your PC to be considered a gaming PC. A 1060 level card is enough for many people who are fine with 1080p gaming, which is probably the majority of PC gamers out there. Though I do agree with you with this being overpriced.
  • ibjeepr 30 August 2017 02:53
    It's cool and has a market I'm sure but I posted an ITX build very similar to the $1500 Shuttle X1 i5 Pro in the Toms $750 build contest category.
  • InvalidError 30 August 2017 06:42
    20118082 said:
    I cringe when I see a "gaming" PC with anything less than a GTX1080, too. A 1060 is downright laughable!
    Even a 1050 can go a long way for gaming when you don't care about setting everything to Ultra 4k. In most games, the last one or two stops in graphics details cost a heck of a lot of GPU power for relatively small visual quality gains.

    When I'm actually playing a game instead of standing still to examine pixels with a magnifying glass, I can't be bothered with the difference between medium and high/ultra in most cases, can't really notice it while moving.
  • bit_user 30 August 2017 15:16
    FWIW, the GTX 1060 in this is going to perform like a 1060-equipped laptop - not a desktop 1060 card. In other words, the clocks will be a fair bit lower.

    This is a lot to pay/sacrifice for being fanless. But, if somebody really needs/wants fanless, then I think it compares pretty well with other fanless PCs we've seen.
  • zippyzion 31 August 2017 12:34
    This may just be me, but did anyone notice in the 4th picture, the one of the back of the unit, that the USB C connector is off center and that the HDMI port next to it has the internal part at a weird angle? That is just enough for me to start questioning build quality.

    Otherwise it seems like a solid system, if a little pricey. Then again, they probably have to make up engineering costs for that passive cooling system.
  • Eximo 31 August 2017 13:57
    Interesting observation, it actually looks broken since the metal seems to be lined up properly. I imagine the singular HDMI port is coming from the CPU, the rest from the GPU.

    These are marketing photos, so that might be a prototype or a unit that has just made the rounds and was damaged by a reviewer.
