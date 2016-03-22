Sony PSVR Bundle Preorders Start Today, Core Bundle March 29 (Update: Mostly Sold Out)

If you’re in North America and have been eagerly awaiting the chance to preorder a Sony PSVR bundle, today’s your day. As of 7am PT, the full bundle is available to preorder from “participating retailers.” The Core bundle is up for preorder next week, on March 29 at 7am PT.

The full bundle includes everything you need to be fully geared up for PlayStation VR, sans the actual PlayStation 4: the headset, cables, headphones, Camera, two Move controllers, and the PlayStation VR Demo and PlayStation VR Worlds discs. It will cost you $500 USD ($700 CAD).

According to Sony’s preorder page, you can get the full bundle from Amazon, Best Buy, Game Stop, Target and Walmart.

Next week, you can pick up the Core bundle for $400 USD/$549 CAD, presumably from the same outlets. The Core bundle offers the same parts as the full bundle but without the Camera, Move controllers and PlayStation VR Worlds disc.



Initially, Sony said that it would not offer the Core bundle as a preorder option in North America; it's good to see the company changed course.

Also, Newegg has this mysterious "coming soon" listing for just the headset. Presumably, that's the Core bundle.

Update, 3/22/16, 7:52am: Zounds. Sony took down most of the links to preorder outlets quickly. Best Buy and Gamestop are the only ones remaining. We believe this means the PSVR bundles are sold out elsewhere.



