SoundSight Headphones Have Built-In Camera

Engadget points to an upcoming set of wireless, "smart" headphones by SoundSight that includes a built-in 1080p camera, six microphones, a six-axis gyroscope/accelerometer and the ability to accept voice commands. All of this can be yours next Spring for a hefty price of $499, or $349 if interested customers pre-purchase the device within the next 30 days.

As seen below, SoundSight's demo video reveals that the camera is capable of taking 1080p images and recording 720p video at 30 frames per second, even outside at night; users merely tap the left side to record. Powering this camera is a built-in 800 mAh Li-ion battery that lasts for four hours when the camera is in constant use, 18 hours if using the noise cancellation only, and 24 hours on standby.

The specs also show that the headset streams video using Bluetooth in 640p at 24 frames per second. These videos can be edited on an iOS or Android device. Thanks to a free app, users can trim the video, add filters and other effects, and even add music by clipping a song, verse or hook. These videos can then be uploaded to SoundSight's website and shared with friends on Facebook and other social networks.

As a regular listening device, the SoundSight headphones have a frequency range of 16 to 20,000 Hz. The headphones also offer noise cancellation and USB audio output. The device comes with a metal 1/4 inch stereo plug to 3.5 mm jack adapter, a special case, a USB audio cable, a 3.5 mm detachable coiled cord and a 3.5 mm detachable straight cord.

Developers interested in creating apps for the SoundSight headphones can request the SDK here.

  • TeamColeINC 14 July 2014 19:09
    Not trying to be mean about it, but I'm struggling to find a reason that will justify this purchase. Maybe if they were like the Peltor headsets that amplify ambient noise and lower loud noises to a comfortable decibel level, I could use that camera to record some footage at the range. However, 720p @ 30fps is honestly below par for action activities, GoPro holds the crown in that area.
  • razor512 14 July 2014 20:19
    seems like an overpriced gimmick. Basically seems like they wanted to take some $30-40 headphones and then jack the price up like crazy by adding a cheap camera unit (similar specs to those $8 1080p video cameras that record to micro SD, and then add a cheap $ 3 bluetooth module and use its GPIO to connect to a dirt cheap accelerometer, and a couple mics likely wired in a way that will provide a differential signal so that some of the noise can be canceled out.

    Overall, it seems like a horrible deal. at that price point, you get into the audiophile grade headphones.
  • back_by_demand 14 July 2014 21:40
    Soon to be banned from cinemas, just like Google Glass
  • Achoo22 14 July 2014 21:55
    When I was a child, daydreaming about James Bond gadgets, I would've probably thought this was a neat idea. As an adult, I can't understand why we would need, desire, or allow network-aware cameras and microphones built into every device we own.
  • virtualban 15 July 2014 11:40
    Oculus Rift does not have an incorporated camera. It should. And these headphones have it.
