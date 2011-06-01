Trending

Aerocool Shows Completely Open-Air PC Case

All open for maximum air flow.

Aerocool displayed a few new case products on the Computex floor, all of which share a common aggressive design and the color scheme of red and black.

A full tower model called the Strike X ST Pro has four 5.25" bays and can accommodate up to 10 hard drives. A special feature of this case allows for two power supplies, one at the top and one at the bottom of the case. The middle tower model, Strike X GT, is a simplified version of the Strike X ST Pro.

The real eye-catcher is the Strike-X Air, which is a full open-air case that still has panels for USB 3.0 and 2.0 (two for each type) and audio jacks on the front. Drive bays are stacked to the left in the frame.

Aerocool hasn't finalized pricing yet, but we're led to believe that the Strike-X Air will be a rather premium product for the overclocking hardcore.

These will start hitting stores around September/October.

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sigma3d 02 June 2011 01:35
    ugly...
    Reply
  • elcentral 02 June 2011 01:43
    10 of 10 for me damn its gorgeous i culd realy c my self sitting next to this one.
    Reply
  • verbalizer 02 June 2011 01:44
    not for me thanks..
    Reply
  • HansVonOhain 02 June 2011 01:47
    The cases look like knock off of HAF series...
    Reply
  • James296 02 June 2011 01:49
    ooh I like those tower cases but that Striker-X air is fugly & looks to be a dust magnet
    Reply
  • scook9 02 June 2011 02:03
    Antec Skeleton knockoff??
    Reply
  • 02 June 2011 02:07
    This will make a superb build bench for sure, cant wait for it!
    Reply
  • clonazepam 02 June 2011 02:10
    By design, cases need to be cheaply manufactured. Having said that, these cases that try to look sci-fi, end up looking like 80s-90s b-movie sci-fi props. no thanks. take some design ideas from the auto industry and you'll have a much nicer looking product.
    Reply
  • ubercake 02 June 2011 02:11
    Interesting red interior on the towers.

    The Strike-X Air looks really practical for swapping parts in and out easily.
    Reply
  • Compulsive1 02 June 2011 02:25
    I always got better cooling when the air was tunneled by larger case fans onto the CPU. With the case's sides removed my CPU temperature was normally a few degrees higher. I don't see the point of this open case design.
    Reply