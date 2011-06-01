Aerocool Shows Completely Open-Air PC Case

Aerocool displayed a few new case products on the Computex floor, all of which share a common aggressive design and the color scheme of red and black.

A full tower model called the Strike X ST Pro has four 5.25" bays and can accommodate up to 10 hard drives. A special feature of this case allows for two power supplies, one at the top and one at the bottom of the case. The middle tower model, Strike X GT, is a simplified version of the Strike X ST Pro.

The real eye-catcher is the Strike-X Air, which is a full open-air case that still has panels for USB 3.0 and 2.0 (two for each type) and audio jacks on the front. Drive bays are stacked to the left in the frame.

Aerocool hasn't finalized pricing yet, but we're led to believe that the Strike-X Air will be a rather premium product for the overclocking hardcore.

These will start hitting stores around September/October.