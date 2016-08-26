Thermaltake's View 27 Has A Large Gull-Wing Window

Every once in a while, a manufacturer comes out with a new feature on a case and we think, “Well, now there's something different.” That's what we thought upon seeing Thermaltake's View 27, a chassis with a gull-wing window that curves around the side and up across the top.
The View 27 isn’t built to be a space-efficient or practical case, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t be. Inside, there is room for an ATX motherboard, up to four dual-slot graphics cards, four SSDs and two 3.5” hard drives. It also has ample room for cooling, with one rear 120 mm fan mount and three front 120 mm mounts. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the top of the chassis doesn’t have any fan locations (because of the clear panel), and that’s nothing to be upset about–with a filter in front of the front intake, and with all the fan locations populated you’ll have a low-dust interior thanks to the positive pressure, and modern hardware runs cool enough anyway.
The front of the chassis has a large tinted window, so the air is drawn in through the sides of the front panel. The price to be paid for these sleek looks is that the dust filter won’t be the easiest thing to remove for cleaning, requiring you to pull the entire front panel off the case.
In addition to the gull-wing side panel, another way to show off your hardware is by mounting your graphics card 90 degrees offset from its normal position using an optional PCI-Express riser cable. Add to that a liquid cooling loop and Thermaltake’s new RGB water cooling fittings, and you’ll have a neat showcase (pun intended).
There's no word on pricing or availability.
|View 27 Gull-Wing Mid-Tower Case
|Dimension (H x W x D)
|508 x 201 x 479mm (20 x 7.9 x 18.8 inch)
|Net Weight
|6.4 kg / 14.1 lb
|Material
|SPCC Steel
|Drive Bays
|2 x 3.5’’ 4 x 2.5’’
|Expansion Slots
|8 + 2
|Motherboards
|6.7” x 6.7” (Mini ITX), 9.6” x 9.6” (Micro ATX), 12” x 9.6” (ATX)
|I/O Port
|USB 3.0 x 1,USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1
|Fan Support
|Front: 3 x 120mm Rear: 1 x 120mm Power Cover: 1 x 120mm
|Radiator Support
|Front:1 x 360mm Rear: 1 x 120mm
|Clearance
|CPU cooler height limitation: 155mm VGA length limitation: 410mm (Without Front Fan)
THIS, Thermaltake, is innovation! Not that stupid Thermalfake era bullshit.
What about EK Vulture introduced 2 years ago?
Also, is it just me or did a total noob did the water loop for the yelow? A 360 radiator + a 120 radiator + a huge reservoir just to cool ONLY the CPU? I understand they want to show how much water-cooling a builder can do so why no add in the GPU and make it 100 water cooled.
And that's way too much pipe bending in the Magenta loop lol.
But again, beautiful case, just make it all 140mm fans compatible, a removable PSU shroud and 4 USB ports up front. Three simple changes!
Well done engineering team, you've successfully nixed the nh-d15, nh-d14, phanteks tc14pe, cryorig r1, dark rock pro 3 and a ton of other high end air coolers. Even the 212 evo is too tall to fit this case with its 155mm cooler limitation.
What engineer out there doesn't realize the size of many coolers? Doesn't understand that 10mm, just 6% more width would be the difference between compatibility and uselessness to many?
I wasn't too impressed with the poorly laid out design of the '4k vr' gaming case and then I spotted this one and thought ok, sometimes it's a hit and miss. This one looks pretty promising. Start reading through the specs and clearly a strike 2 in my book. Another swing and a miss.
I'm sure it's fine for watercooling fans and it looks nice in photos. They've really limited themselves though. I've also gotten spoiled by modern cases and 140mm fans. Not even really that modern given that 140mm fans have been around for around 7yrs now at least.
I feel exactly the opposite. I bought a secondhand homebuilt partially because it was in a Fractal R4, which had no end of positive feedback. But cripes that thing is wide. It's less than 1.5" wider than my other "standard" cases, and about the same height and depth, but the extra width just makes it look 50% larger.