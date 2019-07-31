Thermaltake Launches World’s Second Liquid/Air Cooled Memory

Memory water blocks have been with us a long time, but it’s a true rarity to see a memory kit that includes a block that’s custom-fitted to make the conversion easier. It’s been ten years for us, from a review standpoint, so we were delighted when Thermaltake announced the world’s first dual cooling mode (liquid or air) kit!

Thermaltake was smart enough to add a qualifier: It’s the world’s first dual cooling mode DDR4 kit. The firm could have just as easily used RGB as a qualifier since Corsair apparently dropped out in the DDR3 pre-RGB era. If the rest of this sounds recently familiar, please note that we said liquid-cooled, not Liquid Cool.

Thermaltake’s kits includes either two or four 8GB DIMMs at speeds of DDR4-3200 or DDR4-3600 and timings of 16-18-18-38 or 18-19-19-39 (respectively), an RGB water block that’s compatible with both Thermaltake a motherboard-integrated controllers, and a Thermaltake RGB Plus/Ring Plus compatible controller to match the lighting effects to your other Thermaltake gear.

Three of the four kits are already available at Amazon, with the 16GB DDR4-3200 kit priced at $151, the 32GB DDR4-3200 kit at $440, and the 32GB DDR4-3600 kit at $470.