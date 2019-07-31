Thermaltake Launches World’s Second Liquid/Air Cooled Memory

Memory water blocks have been with us a long time, but it’s a true rarity to see a memory kit that includes a block that’s custom-fitted to make the conversion easier. It’s been ten years for us, from a review standpoint, so we were delighted when Thermaltake announced the world’s first dual cooling mode (liquid or air) kit!
Thermaltake was smart enough to add a qualifier: It’s the world’s first dual cooling mode DDR4 kit. The firm could have just as easily used RGB as a qualifier since Corsair apparently dropped out in the DDR3 pre-RGB era. If the rest of this sounds recently familiar, please note that we said liquid-cooled, not Liquid Cool.
Thermaltake’s kits includes either two or four 8GB DIMMs at speeds of DDR4-3200 or DDR4-3600 and timings of 16-18-18-38 or 18-19-19-39 (respectively), an RGB water block that’s compatible with both Thermaltake a motherboard-integrated controllers, and a Thermaltake RGB Plus/Ring Plus compatible controller to match the lighting effects to your other Thermaltake gear.
Three of the four kits are already available at Amazon, with the 16GB DDR4-3200 kit priced at $151, the 32GB DDR4-3200 kit at $440, and the 32GB DDR4-3600 kit at $470.
This is quite possibly one of the poorest interfaces there is outside an air-metal interface. The temperature delta won't be that high AND the thermal conductivity will be low. This means the total heat power taken from the memory chips will be minimal.
Thermal Conductivity * delta temp * surface area= Total watts cooling capacity
And, if you look at ITS OWN PR PHOTO you'll see that one of the water blocks isn't even connected. So, you're doing it to complete your RGB liquid theme.