EK's new custom waterblocks help cool delidded AMD Ryzen AM5 CPUs

Delidding AMD's AM5 processors produces some great results for their cooling, which is why more enthusiasts are at least considering giving it a try. To cater to those PC builers, EK on Thursday introduced a special water block for that is specifically designed for custom cooling loops involving delidded Ryzen 7000-series AM5 CPUs, including X3D-badged processors with 3D V-Cache.

The EK-Quantum Velocity² Direct Die D-RGB – AMD Ryzen Edition incorporates a custom-designed cold plate that aligns precisely with the CPU chiplets and I/O die of AMD's Ryzen 7000-series processors to maximize cooling efficiency. In addition, EK adjusted the fin structure of the water block and now it directs more coolant flow over the CPU chiplets, where it is most needed to boost cooling.

(Image credit: EKWB)

To address the potential structural vulnerabilities caused by removing the integrated heat spreader (IHS), the water block comes with standoffs at the corners that facilitate a more secure and precise fit over the CPU compared to traditional methods that rely on direct contact with the IHS.

(Image credit: EKWB)

The EK-Quantum Velocity² Direct Die D-RGB – AMD Ryzen Edition water block is constructed with a clear acrylic top encased in a black-anodized aluminum frame, drawing design inspiration from the EK-Quantum Vector² RX 7900 XTX Radeon Edition, and, as the name suggests, has addressable RGB LEDs. Meanwhile, the unit is compatible with EK's Velocity² platform and, therefore, a wide range of pumps and accessories.

(Image credit: EKWB)

For enthusiasts looking for some additional assistance with delidding, EK offers the EK-Quantum Velocity² Direct Die D-RGB – AMD Ryzen Edition Signature Edition which includes specialized delidding tools and accessories from Thermal Grizzly. Among these tools is the Delid-Die-Mate, designed for safely removing the CPU's IHS, and the TG Shield, a compound that protects against potential short circuits caused by liquid metal spillage.

The EK-Quantum Velocity² Direct Die D-RGB – AMD Ryzen Edition products will be available through the EK Webshop and its Partner Reseller Network. The regular EK-Quantum Velocity² Direct Die D-RGB – AMD Ryzen Edition can be preordered for $269.90, whereas the Signature Edition with bundled delidding tools costs $269.90. Separately, the Thermal Grizzly Ryzen 7000 Delid-Die-Mate and Thermal Grizzly TG Shield cost $69.90 and $14.90, respectively.