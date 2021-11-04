A Truckload of EVGA's GeForce RTX 30-Series Cards Stolen

In a world where graphics cards are used to play games, mine cryptocurrency, and do scientific calculations, their value gets very high. Consequently, when they are in short supply, their actual selling prices skyrocket, which naturally makes them a target for thieves. Perhaps this is what happened to EVGA as someone has stolen a truckload of EVGA's GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards.

A shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards priced between $329.99 and $1959.99 (i.e., the shipment contained virtually the whole lineup starting from the GeForce RTX 3060 all the way to the GeForce RTX 3090, which are among the best graphics cards nowadays) was stolen from a truck in Southern California on October 29, 2021, the company said in a statement. It is unclear if an armed robbery took place, but a truckload of expensive graphics cards is certainly worth tens of thousands of dollars these days.

The stolen add-in-boards might end up in an Ethereum cryptocurrency mining datacenter, or could be sold via online auctions. To that end, EVGA reminds that it is illegal to buy, receive, sell, conceal, withhold, or aid in concealing selling or withholding stolen items.

Furthermore, since EVGA knows part numbers of stolen graphics cards, it will not register them or honor warranty or upgrade claims on these products, which is important for gamers, but may not be important for miners. Meanwhile, gamers can check whether a card they are buying is affected by the issue at EVGA's website.

Those who have any information about the stolen goods are asked to share the information with the company using an appropriate email.