VR Cover Now Offers Headphone Covers

VR Cover revealed a new product in its lineup of hygienic, washable, fabric covers for VR headsets. The company offers cotton and leather cushion replacements for all the major VR headsets. Now, the company also offers washable covers for the integrated headphones that some HMDs offer.

VR Cover’s new headphone covers are made of 100% cotton, which makes them easy to wash. When the covers are soiled with sweat and dirt, you can remove them and toss them into the wash with your clothes. The covers are easy to slip onto the headphones and just as easy to remove. They feature an elastic gather that secures the fabric to the speakers

The VR Cover headphone covers come in two sizes. The regular size covers support the integrated headphones of the Oculus Rift headset, whereas, the large option works best with the headphones on the HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Head Strap or the Samsung Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality headset.

VR Cover offers the headphone covers in two different colors. You can get them in grey cotton, which resembles the texture of the original Google Daydream headset. The covers are also available in neon green, which strikes us as an odd choice. The only advantage that we can think of is that the green covers would show the grime more clearly, which would give you a better indication of when it’s time to wash them.

The VR Cover Headphone Covers are available now for $10 per package. Each set includes four covers, so you can always have a set ready, even when one is in the wash.