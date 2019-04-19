Latest Windows Update Breaks Many Antivirus Programs

The latest Windows update released on April 9 seems to have broken multiple antivirus programs, including Avast, Avira, ArcaBit, McAfee, and Sophos. Computers that are affected by the latest bugs run fine until users attempt to log in. At that point, the operating systems start freezing or just run extremely slowly. Windows 10, as well as Windows 7, 8.1, Server 2008 R2, Server 2012, and Server 2012 R2, are all affected.
April 9 Windows Patches Cause Systems to Slow Down
After delivering the latest major update to Windows machines, Microsoft has begun adding antivirus clients to its list of programs that are impacted by it. Many users have reported that when running Avast, Avira, ArcaBit, McAfee, and Sophos, their operating systems become highly unresponsive when at the Windows login screen.
Some of the users affected by the latest bugs were able to login into their computers, but it took them ten or more hours. Avast recommended its users to leave systems at the login screen for 15 minutes before attempting to login. Afterward, the Avast update will run in the background. ArcaBit and Avira have published updates that promise to solve the problem for their users.
Users can also boot into safe mode to uninstall their antivirus programs if they want to solve the issue immediately, as the safe mode is not affected by it.
Antivirus Vendors Blame Microsoft For Underlying Change
Avast and McAfee have pointed the finger at Microsoft as the party responsible for all of the recent antivirus issues. Microsoft recently made a change to the client/server runtime subsystem (CSRSS), which is a component of Windows that coordinates and manages Win32 applications. This change has led to the freezing of antivirus clients. The antivirus clients attempt to access a resource, but they are blocked from doing so.
Now that antivirus vendors are more aware of this change (it’s unclear why they weren’t when the change happened in the Insider Preview phase of development), future updates should fix most of the clients.
I now use Manjaro and Kubuntu on all of my devices, I have Office 2016 and proprietary software (mostly) working under Linux, with the web versions working flawlessly. Now that I'm able to launch 90%+ of my Windows-only Steam titlesusing Proton, and the fact it comes working out of the box in Manjaro should have Microsoft worried.
The revolution is coming!
Norton has done well for me over the last few years. Going back 5+ years they used to be a mess.
Several patches from Avira maker later and is not resolved yet.
However, that is kind of like saying that people with PCs are affected... somewhat vacuous.
Here, I have an Acer laptop with no 3rd party AV (removed completely over a year ago)... crawls after login since Windows 10 updated on the 9th.
Some programs take 1 hour to launch. Task Manager opens in 2 or 3 minutes if you wait 10 minutes for the desktop to finish loading.
Works fine if you can live life on that time-scale without anger.
Who knows, might be something else going on, as USB drive with some programs installed loads those programs quickly.
I was going to install an SSD on it anyway and have one ordered, since SMART has been monitoring a few hundred sectors for a month.
I just wanted to clone the drive to it first before taking further action. Restore point from 9th didn't install for some reason.
Hopefully that is all it needs, since I would hate setting up the OS after a complete system restore.
Edit: It turns out that the Toshiba HDD has reached its end. Connected drive to another PC and Macrium Reflect struggles to image it. It is sad that Windows 10 decided to update (pushing the drive over the edge) rather than gather SMART info to see if the update made sense in the current health context of the drive (and suggest to image first). The drive belongs to my son, but ultimately I will be the one to install Windows if the image does not complete or work once restored to the new SSD.
