Zotac’s GTX 1050 Ti, 1050 Cards Are Mini

Zotac announced three new graphics cards based on Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 designs.

Zotac’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 Mini graphics cards are nearly identical to each other. Both cards use the same thermal solution and are indistinguishable to the naked eye. They differ primarily in that the GTX 1050 Ti Mini has more cores, RAM, and a lower clock speed than its non-Ti counterpart.

As their name suggests, these cards are designed to be relatively compact. Both are dual-slot cards that measure just 144.78 x 111.15mm. Both cards pull their power entirely from the motherboard's PCIe slot and lack auxiliary power connections, which will likely significantly limit their overclocking potential.

The pair are joined by the GTX 1050 Ti OC Edition. Although its name suggests that it's targeted at overclockers, this card also has no auxiliary power connector. The card does come with a sizable factory overclock, though. Compared to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Founder’s Edition, which has a base clock of 1,290MHz and a boost clock of 1,392MHz, Zotac’s GeForce 1050 Ti OC Edition’s base/boost clocks are set at 1,392MHz/ 1,506MHz.

There is currently no word on pricing or availability.

