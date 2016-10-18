Trending

Zotac’s GTX 1050 Ti, 1050 Cards Are Mini

By

Zotac announced three new graphics cards based on Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 designs.

Zotac’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 Mini graphics cards are nearly identical to each other. Both cards use the same thermal solution and are indistinguishable to the naked eye. They differ primarily in that the GTX 1050 Ti Mini has more cores, RAM, and a lower clock speed than its non-Ti counterpart.

As their name suggests, these cards are designed to be relatively compact. Both are dual-slot cards that measure just 144.78 x 111.15mm. Both cards pull their power entirely from the motherboard's PCIe slot and lack auxiliary power connections, which will likely significantly limit their overclocking potential.

The pair are joined by the GTX 1050 Ti OC Edition. Although its name suggests that it's targeted at overclockers, this card also has no auxiliary power connector. The card does come with a sizable factory overclock, though. Compared to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Founder’s Edition, which has a base clock of 1,290MHz and a boost clock of 1,392MHz, Zotac’s GeForce 1050 Ti OC Edition’s base/boost clocks are set at 1,392MHz/ 1,506MHz.

There is currently no word on pricing or availability.

GTX 1050 Ti OC Edition GTX 1050 Ti Mini GTX 1050 Mini
CUDA Cores768768640
Base Clock1,392MHz1,303MHz1,354MHz
Boost Clock1,506MHz1,417MHz1,455MHz
Memory4GB GDDR52GB GDDR5
Memory Clock7,000MHz
Memory Bus128-Bit
Power ConnectorNone
Ports-DVI-D-DisplayPort 1.4-HDMI 2.0b
Thermal SolutionDual fanSingle fan
Dimensions111.15 x 174mm, dual slot111.15 x 144.78mm, dual slot
AvailabilityUnknown
MSRPTBD
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jkhoward 18 October 2016 16:53
    We want a low profile card damnit!
  • Jeff Fx 18 October 2016 17:04
    18745689 said:
    We want a low profile card damnit!

    I suspect that your "we" isn't enough people for it to be worth doing at this time. You can get a low profile 750 easily, or even a 950 from Japan. https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B01GDK28QO/
  • lorfa 18 October 2016 22:06
    Sawed off graphics cards!
  • Mr5oh 18 October 2016 22:50
    @JKHOWARD, I agree. HTPC cases that can handle regular GPUs at this point can generally handle full size GPUs, so "mini" GPUs are kind of pointless. I know in my case alone when I saw this article the first thing I thought was maybe I finally upgrade both my HTPCs. Both of which are still using low profile GTX 750 TI, which was the best low profile card I could find at the time.

    There are many of cases that need low profile cards out there, not to many that need mini.
