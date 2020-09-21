Zotac Overwhelmed With 20,000 GeForce RTX 3080 Pre-Orders From Amazon

Demand for the GeForce RTX 3080 has reached a fever pitch, and you can't currently find any RTX 3080s in stock at any retailer. Once cards are actually come in stock, they're immediately gobbled up by customers (or bots). That's also having an impact on GPU makers, like Zotac, which says it's struggling to process 20,000 RTX 3080 pre-orders from its Amazon storefront.

While Zotac certainly appreciates all the orders on one level, supplying them will be a challenge. Zotac_DACH announced on Twitter (and has since deleted) that it is completely overwhelmed by the 20,000 units, and it will take at least a month to fulfill them entirely:

Nearly 20,000 pre-orders have been received and we cannot serve them in a short time, with the best of intentions, as much as we wanted to. Therefore, once again, we are infinitely sorry, but we do not know what went wrong here either.

— ZOTAC DACH #LiveToGames (@ZOTAC_DACH) September 19, 2020

By Nvidia's own admission, the demand for the RTX 3080 Ampere cards is unprecedented. Fortunately, EVGA says it is stocking thousands of RTX 3080s soon, and that means other suppliers should be dispatching more cards, too. But that won't be enough to feed the thousands and tens of thousands of customers shopping for an RTX 3080, at least in the short-term.

Computerbase.de conducted a survey asking how many of its readers got an RTX 3080 Founders Edition, and only 372 out of 2,204 people scored a card. Meanwhile, an additional 212 participants couldn't get a custom-designed SKU.

Hopefully the cards will stay in stock as Amazon and other retailers receive fresh batches of cards, and your refresh button can take a break. We also hope Nvidia doesn't encounter the same issues with the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3070 launches that are just around the corner.