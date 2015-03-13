Trending

Mobile World Congress 2015 Awards

By ,

Best To Watch: Yezz Project Ara Module Development

Although some would debate the need for or excitement over Google's Project Ara modular smartphone, the prospect of a true enthusiast-type smartphone — that is, one with discrete parts that users can upgrade piece by piece, just as they do a PC — is tantalizing for many.

So much of Project Ara is promises and plastic prototypes, but there is a pilot launch happening this year (in Puerto Rico), and at least one company, Yezz, is actually producing modules for Project Ara. The company stated that it will have at least 10 modules for the Spiral 3 pilot (exactly enough to flesh out a full Endo, or Ara phone skeleton).

It does not appear as though many companies are diving into module-making, likely because they're nervous about the eventual success of Project Ara. That's unfortunate, because if indeed Project Ara works out, forward-thinking and brave companies like Yezz will be the ones to hit the ground running on a new and exciting (and potentially quite lucrative) cottage industry.

It's still possible that Project Ara amounts to nothing more than vaporware, but keep your eyes peeled for developments. Yezz deserves recognition for being gutsy enough to plan a full spate of modules for Project Ara.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • g-unit1111 13 March 2015 19:14
    I definitely thought the Samsung S6 was deserving of the "most controversial" award. However, I feel the biggest disappointment of the whole show was the HTC One M9 - which looks practically identical in every way to the M8 except for a slightly better camera. I'll be looking forward though to the LG G Flex 2 which looks like one of the better phones that was unveiled there.
    Reply
  • Eggz 13 March 2015 20:00
    I love how the HTC Vive VR is listed as "mobile." Can you imagine walking down a busy city block, where there's taxis and people, while wearing that thing on your face? Instant.Death.
    Reply
  • coolitic 14 March 2015 01:51
    I personally do not like the s6.
    Reply
  • DeltaProtocol 15 March 2015 07:31
    I love how the HTC Vive VR is listed as "mobile." Can you imagine walking down a busy city block, where there's taxis and people, while wearing that thing on your face? Instant.Death.


    https://40.media.tumblr.com/c51af2d2365709d6eca3208bc9dd895a/tumblr_nj34exn0X41rv6c48o1_500.png
    Reply
  • DeltaProtocol 15 March 2015 07:33
    I love how the HTC Vive VR is listed as "mobile." Can you imagine walking down a busy city block, where there's taxis and people, while wearing that thing on your face? Instant.Death.

    https://40.media.tumblr.com/c51af2d2365709d6eca3208bc9dd895a/tumblr_nj34exn0X41rv6c48o1_500.png

    Sorry. Let's try that again: http://bit.ly/1NWOSNj
    Maybe that's what HTC had in mind?
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 16 March 2015 12:26
    Regarding the M4 Aqua: As an Xperia Z3 owner my ego appreciates that they didn't out-flagship my flagship with a mid-range phone, even though they easily (in my opinion) could have.

    The cap-less and water-proof micro USB port is very nice, although by using magnetic chargers on my phone I feel that I'm extending it's longevity my not using the micro USB port.
    Reply
  • avensis 25 April 2015 13:15
    Mobile is now establishing itself as a key driver for innovation, and as expected Samsung introduces the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge excellent smartphones, designed to better compete with the iPhone 6.
    Reply