GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Gigabyte GTX 760 OC Windforce

Does this card look familiar? Sporting the same Windforce 3x cooler as Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 680 and 670, it also utilizes the same PCB. As our noise and heat measurements will show, that wasn't a bad decision at all. Additionally, this is the fastest factory-overclocked card in our armada of samples, boasting a 1085 MHz base clock rate. Thanks to a comparatively slim two-slot design, it is also a good choice for SLI configurations, even without a vacant PCIe slot between the cards. Because Gigabyte's design doesn't occupy a full two slots of width, the Windforce 3x cooler has enough room to breathe.

Technical Specifications And Dimensions GPU Clock 1085 MHz Boost (according to BIOS) 1150 MHz Attainable Maximum Boost Under Load 1228 MHz Height 125 mm / 4.92 inches Length 278 mm / 10.94 inches Width (Cooler Side) 36 mm / 1.42 inches (<= double-slot) Width (PCB side) 4 mm / 0.16 inches (no backplate, frame only) max. Weight 825 g / 29.1 ounces Fans 3 x 75 mm / 2.95 inches (fan diameter)

As mentioned, the cooler is a familiar face and not especially heavy. Still, it is easily up to the task of keeping the card cool at all times. Whether or not you like the vertical arrangement of cooling fins is a matter of personal taste, but the configuration works well in enclosures without much room between add-in boards and drive bays.

The obvious downside is that half of its waste heat is blown down onto the motherboard, while the other half gets vented back into your case. Gigabyte's plastic shroud surrounding the three 75 mm fans may lack the visual finesse of some competing solutions, but does help keep the card's overall weight down.

Up top you find one 8- and one 6-pin power connector, as well as two SLI bridges.

Three 8 mm-thick copper heat pipes draw thermal energy away from the GPU and into a bifid cooler, while RAM and VRMs are covered by their own heat sinks connected to the main cooler as well.

Connectivity mirrors that of the reference card; Gigabyte exposes one dual-link DVI-I and one dual-link DVI-D port, in addition to HDMI and DisplayPort outputs.