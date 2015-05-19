Geil Super Luce DDR4-3400 16GB Quad-Channel Kit Review

Test Results
All of the configuration problems mentioned on the previous page compel us to find a third Haswell-E sample just to test this memory. Geil relies on MSI and Gigabyte “cheating” with their voltage levels in order to reach a setting that’s unstable on two of our three CPUs. Ragged edge? Probably.
Getting back to the Asus board, we see that Geil’s Super Luce continues to provide moderately tight timings at lower data rates, matching the best setting of two DDR4-3000 competitors. But what about clock speed?
Because the Asus X99-Pro automatically loosens timings at higher data rates, clocking down from DDR4-3333 got us a higher ultimate data rate than clocking up from DDR4-3000. You’ll quickly notice that this is still only DDR4-3231 on a DDR4-3400 set, and it’s on the “wrong” board, but there’s other news from the MSI X99S XPower AC: even though the RAM was bootable at DDR4-3400, it couldn’t survive our Prime95 stress test at that frequency. In fact, it had to be clocked all the way down to DDR4-3227 before the errors could be eliminated. Maybe Prime95 is too stressful?
That means we had to either forgo “specified data rate” tests on the Super Luce DDR4-3400, or use the MSI motherboard to test it. And, to produce a matching CPU clock, we even had to set it to DDR4-3333. Furthermore, since MSI’s memory performance is slightly lower than Asus’, the “rated timing” performance we report will smell worse than a three-day-old pike.
For example, the DDR4-3000-optimized values look similar for all four memory kits, at 52GB/s when installed on the Asus X99 Pro. Not shown is that the same settings produced only 49.2GB/s on the X99S XPower AC. Thus, the “50GB/s” shown for DDR4-3333 should have been at least 52.2 GB/s. Such is the sacrifice of using a different board to gather those numbers.
If we ignore the “wrong board, wrong speed” XMP-based performance for the Super Luce, we see that apples-to-apples comparisons produce a lot of apples. In other words, performance levels are a dead heat in Sandra's Memory latency benchmark.
More apples, and we're still waiting for a pie. G.Skill’s tighter timings give it a slight advantage in Grid 2, while the loose timings that helped MSI’s motherboard boot with Geil’s Super Luce DDR4-3400 also hold it back in this game. We verified the motherboard problem by testing all four settings and producing results ranging from 200 to 210 FPS.
Just when we were beginning to think 3ds Max wouldn’t show a difference between various memory configurations, we suddenly find one shortfall. Unfortunately, that shortfall was accompanied by a change in motherboard, which was necessary to get the memory running less-than-stably near its rated speed.
The motherboard problem also appears in WinRAR. Apples to oranges you say? Well, this is what happens when you go to the market to buy an apple and all it has for sale is oranges.
And all major motherboard manufacturers are now optimizing for DDR4-3200 at stock BCLK, so it won't be long before you'll be able to select from 2400, 2666, and 3200 kits that operate normally out of the box. Heck, that's probably possible already, we just haven't received the right 3200 kits yet.
I've no clue why companies are optimizing for 2666 and 3200 but not the middle step, 2933. For some strange reason 10x and 12x multiplier appear to work better than 11x, but I'm not sure if it's a firmware or hardware limit.
So, 2133/2400/2666 for now, no configuration ills, and the dollar difference is small enough to be just a nuisance on such an expensive platform.
Yeah, there is that. I was looking at them a couple days ago, I think it's just the recent reviews here on Toms. It seems like they're all looking at high end stuff and forgetting that even the fastest RAM doesn't make that much of a difference when it comes down to frames. As far as the premium, I was looking at the 4790K, which is like around 340$ give or take, (I don't have a microcenter anywhere near here), and the 5820K, which is around 380$, if you're all ready in for 340, that extra 40$ isn't so bad. Same with the motherboards, if you're all ready in the high end boards you're looking at 200 - 300 for either 1150 or 2011-v3. Either way you go the price difference isn't that bad percentage wise. You can get 16Gb of pretty decently fast DDR3 for around 100$, and the cheapest DDR4 runs around 150$ for 16Gbs. Ya, it's the same 50$, but being that it's so much cheaper for the DDR3 it seems like it's a bigger deal. You're right though, the future for DDR4 is bright. (forgot my happy meds toNight.) Looking forward to when it becomes mainstream and we can get 32Gbs of maybe 3800 for a decent price. It'll be a few years. I'm still mad I bought my 3Tb HDD for 85$ three years ago, went to get a new one cause I don't trust them much longer than that, and they're still 100$. I'm seriously considering getting an external and just taking the drive out and putting that into my computer. :)
Since 12x appears to be the highest completely stable multiplier for this platform, we'll probably see a platform update before the mid-market exceeds DDR4-3200.
I'm all for increasing speeds across the board but is RAM an issue at all right now?
ddr4 is basically currently quite overpriced ddr3 with improved voltage from (1.5 to 1.2 ) which transfer into lower power consumption while in performance making zero difference.
ddr4 makes a sense in portable devices where power consumption matters a lot or in large server farms where it could save $$$ over time. Other than that it is quite unimpressive :(