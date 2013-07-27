Tom's Hardware's AMA With Gigabyte, In Its Entirety

Micro-ATX Motherboards, Glass Fabric PCB, And Unique Features

Q. Will we see any mATX AM3+ motherboards from Gigabyte?

A. Regarding AM3+ in Micro-ATX, I'm pretty sure that we don't currently see sufficient demand. AM3+ is pretty much squeezed into an enthusiast space where ATX seems a better fit, not least because it provides better multi-GPU options.

Q. What does Gigabyte make beside motherboard and graphic cards? Does Gigabyte plan on making other product such as PSU, CPU Cooler, Fan, etc.?

A. We have separate GIGABYTE business units that sell other PC components including servers, power supplies, chassis, notebooks and even mobile phones. Of course different regions sell the products they feel best fit their own region.

Q. In certain motherboards there is likely a bios issue is causing dpc latency to be high in otherwise beautiful products. Is your software R&D team looking into those issues and releasing BIOS updates?

A. DPC latency issues can be caused by any number of things. We did notice that our EasyTune Windows-based overclocking does affect DPC due to the hardware polling for the system information. Often closing this application will fix the DPC issues. Our software team is looking into possible solutions.

Q. I love the feature sets with gigabyte (always getting something extra it seems) any inside hints on some of the nifty things to come in the higher end GB motherboards?

A. We are always adding new and unique features to our motherboards. Currently our G1.Killer gaming motherboards for the 8 series have introduced the first OP-AMP socket on-board which allows users to customize their audio experience. I think in the future you will see some more unique things on the audio side. We've also launched a bunch of new features on our overclocking motherboards and of course you will always see us developing new technologies for the power delivery of our motherboards, i.e. our Ultra Durable Technologies.

Q. Gigabyte, will you guys to make a mATX board that would be between the z87mx-d3h which is around $120 and the sniper m5 which is around $200? There are many people who would like a good mATX build but want something better than the mx boards but can not necessarily afford the g1 killer series

A. We do offer some micro-ATX boards that have different feature sets, including a Z77 board that has Thunderbolt on-board. But I don't think the US currently carries this motherboard. I will feedback to our US team that there is more demand for a mid-range micro-ATX boards. Hopefully in the future we can provide.

Q. Gigabyte motherboards have a glass layer PCB. What is the purpose of this layer and does it dissipate heat better than motherboards without the glass layer PCB?

A. This new glass fabric PCB design helps to prevent moisture from getting between the layers of the PCB which can cause electrical shorts. You can find out more here. (http://www.gigabyte.us/microsite/297/images/overview.html) It doesn't reduce heat, that is what are 2X Copper PCB does, which doubles the amount of copper in the power and ground layers which helps to act as an internal heatsink in the motherboard.

Q. There are selected motherboard for build it yourself All in One such as the current Gigabyte GA-H77TN. Will you guys continue on making components for All in One platform?

A. Yes, we continue to support the AIO form factor (which follow Intel's thin mini-ITX design guidelines). Currently we have 2 thin mini-ITX motherboards on the market and we will be introducing some new motherboards in the upcoming future. We also sell some AIO chassis as well.