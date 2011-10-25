Trending

Apple iPhone 4S, Part 2: Battery, Camera, And Display Quality

Despite the fact that it looks identical, the iPhone 4S is significantly different from its predecessor. To begin, it offers better performance without a big battery life penalty. Plus, we uncover display differences that Apple didn't bother to mention.

Camera Quality: Indoors, Good Lighting And Flash

No Zoom, No Flash

iPhone 4: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

iPhone 4S: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

The cooler color temperature on the iPhone 4, which served as a boon outside and with lots of light, is actually a detractor indoors. The effect is far too obvious.

No Zoom, With Flash

iPhone 4: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

iPhone 4S: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

If you need to use the flash, you'll find that pictures come out more evenly-illuminated on the iPhone 4S. This mostly seems to be the result of the phone's superior ability to compensate for poor lighting conditions, as the light meter doesn't register a change in the luminescence of the flash.

Full-Zoom, No Flash

iPhone 4: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

iPhone 4S: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

The 4S continues to provide more detail in macro shots.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 25 October 2011 11:50
    If the display really is improved, then I think I'm going to have a hard time resisting the 4S (not that the 4's display was anything but great to me, but it's just more icing on the S cake). Good displays of any kind are rare in some (many) segments, but mobile devices wouldn't have great displays now had not Apple has pushed the market forward to IPS (and other higher quality type) panels in tablets and phones. If only they could do the same for laptops...
  • rhangman 25 October 2011 12:00
    From what I have read there are two different displays, one colder, one warmer. According to this review the warmer one is better, but people seem to prefer the blue screen.

    I believe the 4 also came with yellow/blue screens, if so the screen is nothing new.
  • mayankleoboy1 25 October 2011 12:00
    Siri is more of a mixed bag. It's useful, but by no means smart.

    you want a human comparable AI running inside a phone?
    of course siri is basic. and so is all other AI.
  • deputc26 25 October 2011 12:12
    "It's more flexible under a wider range of lighting conditions and benefits from higher pixel density." Benefits from higher pixel density??? A camera sensor? I assume you mean photosites rather than pixels. Except that the smaller photosite... the worse they are not the metter. I think you should say it "benfits from higher resolution and does not lose per-pixel detail due to the increased quantum efficiency of the new sensor"
  • Kamab 25 October 2011 14:13
    Maximum white luminescence and max contrast ratio are going to have a direct correlation, aren't they? I think the reason they didn't mention a display upgrade is because there isn't one. They simply got their LCD panels from a different vendor (probably cheaper). I can see the camera upgrade being handy though.

    The IP4S to me feels like an attempt by apple to lower expenses by leveraging existing architectures (IP4) and components (processor from iPad2) to drive profit margins.

    The only reason someone with an IP4 should upgrade to an IP4S is that due to extreme demand you could probably sell back your IP4 for 350-400$ and know that your 4S will retain value for a long time as well.

  • acku 25 October 2011 14:28
    9521688 said:
    Maximum white luminescence and max contrast ratio are going to have a direct correlation, aren't they? I think the reason they didn't mention a display upgrade is because there isn't one. They simply got their LCD panels from a different vendor (probably cheaper). I can see the camera upgrade being handy though.

    The IP4S to me feels like an attempt by apple to lower expenses by leveraging existing architectures (IP4) and components (processor from iPad2) to drive profit margins.

    The only reason someone with an IP4 should upgrade to an IP4S is that due to extreme demand you could probably sell back your IP4 for 350-400$ and know that your 4S will retain value for a long time as well.

    Yes and no. I dialed back luminance for some other lab testing and we certainly still saw a difference in color temperature and gamma. This kind of goes back to the yellowing issue seen on some iPhone 4s (plural not 4S), which may be possibly related, but the replacements that Apple sent out were suppose to have their yellow tint fade away over time. At least that was the story... The bottom line is that there is a difference between the two models.

    I suppose one could argue that its a cheaper panel. The one thing that the microscope shows is that it definitely is a different panel. This isn't just a weird chemical film that's plaguing a batch of Retina displays. This is actually a different panel at the subpixel level, because the subdomain structure has also changed.

    7200 K is closer to the standard 6500 K, but without proper color calibration though, I'd say blue looks more natural. That's also reflected in the "standard calibration" most manufacturers use on their LCD displays.

    I don't know about the only reason to switch. There certainly are many reasons not to use an iPhone, and I would be remiss to recommend one to everybody. In the US, the real problem is the inflexible carrier plans and the requirement to buy a data plan. Of course, this is a problem with all smartphones, so not just applicable to the iPhone.


    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
  • assassin123 25 October 2011 14:44
    hmmm.. . . . . . . . . . . . . Apple iPhone 4s hah sounds good
  • lordstormdragon 25 October 2011 18:29
    Nobody cares. Review something important, Tom & Co.
  • radium69 25 October 2011 19:01
    Full zoom no flash :) Is that a Crucial m4 ? Hehehe
    Reply
  • jecastej 25 October 2011 20:25
    Great review with plenty of images to show the differences in display and camera quality. The iPhone 4S really shows better definition under regular and more extreme light conditions and also the white shows a better balance. Also I can distinguish better color saturation on the "S" that maybe helped by the higher resolution. Siri shows to be based on a set of commands, but in the end the user will speak comprehended logical commands. It is not that fun as a real companion but we may get there someday.
