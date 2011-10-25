Apple iPhone 4S, Part 2: Battery, Camera, And Display Quality

Camera Quality: Indoors, Good Lighting And Flash

No Zoom, No Flash

The cooler color temperature on the iPhone 4, which served as a boon outside and with lots of light, is actually a detractor indoors. The effect is far too obvious.

No Zoom, With Flash

If you need to use the flash, you'll find that pictures come out more evenly-illuminated on the iPhone 4S. This mostly seems to be the result of the phone's superior ability to compensate for poor lighting conditions, as the light meter doesn't register a change in the luminescence of the flash.

Full-Zoom, No Flash

The 4S continues to provide more detail in macro shots.