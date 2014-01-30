Seven Small (But Powerful) Mini-PCs, Reviewed

Game Benchmarks: Low Detail, 720p
Intel's HD Graphics engines aren't particularly quick, but gaming at 1280x720 using low detail settings should be viable. We'll try a couple of different titles: Grid 2 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
All of the systems equipped with dual-channel memory were able to handle Grid 2 at 720p with a minimum frame rate over 30 FPS. That's about as much as we could have expected from these compact machines. Even the frame rate variance numbers are acceptably low.
Of course, ASRock's VisionX and its discrete Radeon HD 8850M GPU overpowers these entry-level settings. Clearly, the motherboard vendor has something on its hands that should handle 1920x1080 and/or more taxing levels of quality.
The results are similar in Skyrim, though the 30 FPS minimum target is a little harder to achieve. There are also more frame time variance spikes than we'd like to see. Other than the Zotac and Acer PCs, though, a 28 FPS minimum is maintained. And once again, ASRock's VisionX is far faster than necessary at this setting and resolution.
I am disappoint, this would be a great area for AMD to show their competitiveness.
VESA mounted on the back of a monitor, these look really clunky, and I'd rather go with an AIO kit using the thin mini-ITX form factor where I have more control over processor choice.
I'd be more excited if this technology and form factor were applied in a more interchangeable system with a standardized GPU socket. I really like what ASRock and Gigabyte have done with their compact systems. They're not as compact, but having something a little more substantial on my desk is a good thing, and they pack a lot of punch. I just wish the standards were developed to allow builders to replicate that feat - pipe dream, I know.
One thing is for sure, AMD needs to develop it's own equivalent of the NUC and thin Mini-ITX. The success of it's Kaveri line I think would be helped out by innovation in form factor.