Seven Small (But Powerful) Mini-PCs, Reviewed

Intel NUC DC3217IYE (Ivy Bridge)
We're including Intel's previous-gen Ivy Bridge-based NUC DC3217IYE as a comparison point. Armed with a 1.8 GHz Core i3-3217U, it represents the lower-end of the performance spectrum, though it still shames the diminutive machines I was reviewing a couple of years back. The on-die HD Graphics 4000 engine matches what Acer's Revo, LGX's ML300, and Zotac's Zbox can do, too.
Although it employs an older architecture, this product remains relevant in today's market thanks to discounts; it's available from Newegg for as little as $268, which is significantly less than newer NUC and Brix models. Of course, because this is a barebones system, RAM, wireless connectivity, and storage aren't included. Add in Windows 8.1 Professional, an Intel SSD 525 180 GB SSD, and 8 GB of Adata DDR3. The total ends up just north of $700 as-tested, making this the second-cheapest option in our round-up.
Bundle And First Impression
The NUC includes the bare necessities: an AC adapter, VESA mounting plate, and some documentation. But the power cord in the image above isn't included. You have to buy it separately, in addition to the RAM, SSD, and Wi-Fi adapter.
At 4.6" x 4.4" x 1.6", this isn't a large PC. But it is noticeably thicker than the Haswell-based NUC and significantly larger than Gigabyte's Brix. The DC3217IYE weighs about 1.1 lbs in the configuration we used for testing. The black-on-black style conveys understated simplicity.
There's not much to see up front except for one USB port and the power button on top.
Around the back, we find two more USB ports, two HDMI outputs, and a GbE connector. Notice the lack of 1/8" audio jacks? The only audio output you get comes from HD Audio through HDMI.
The insides should be pretty familiar by now. This is a design that Intel (and Gigabyte) doesn't stray far from in this generation's hardware. The CPU and active cooling solution are on the top of the PCB. With the bottom of the case removed, you see the other end, which provides easy access to the RAM, mini-PCIe slot, and mSATA interface.
Whereas the Haswell-based mobile processors require 1.35 V DDR3L memory, this Ivy Bridge-based NUC does not; it is compatible with our 1.5 V SO-DIMMs.
Special Features And Livability
There's not much to talk about from the differentiation front. After all, this is a simple, barebones product on which some of Intel's more recent introductions are based.
Intel does have a derivative NUC, the DC3217BY, which gives up an HDMI port in exchange for Thunderbolt connectivity.
|Chipset
|Intel QS77 Express
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-3217U, Dual-Core, Hyper-Threaded, 1.8 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 4000, 350 MHz - 1.05 GHz
|Graphics Memory
|Shared with system memory
|System Memory
|Not Included
|Hard Drive
|Not Included
|Optical Drive
|N/A
|Operating System
|Not Included
|Included Peripherals
|Not Included
|Internal Interfaces
|Memory Support
|Dual-Channel 2 x DDR3 SO-DIMM slots, 1.35/1.5 V, 1333/1600 MT/s, 16 GB Max
|Mini-PCIe
|One slot
|mSATA
|One slot
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|1 x mSATA 6Gb/s
|I/O Panel Connectors
|DVI
|Not Included
|VGA
|Not Included
|HDMI
|2
|DisplayPort
|Not Included
|Thunderbolt
|Not Included
|MHSL Input
|Not Included
|USB
|3 x USB 2.0
|Memory Card Reader
|Not Included
|Network
|1
|eSATA
|Not Included
|Digital Audio out
|HDMI
|Analog Audio
|Not Included
|IR Sensor
|Not Included
|Ethernet & Wireless
|LAN
|Integrated Gigabit
|Wi-Fi
|Not Included
|Bluetooth
|Not Included
|Audio
|HD Audio Codec
|HDMI: Intel Display Audio
|Audio Channels
|7.1 Digital Audio over HDMI
|Physical Specifications
|Size
|116.6 x 112 x 39 mm (4.59" x 4.41" x 1.55")
|Weight
|500g (1.1 lbs)
|Price
|As tested: $701.95 (with Windows 8.1 Pro x64, Intel SSD 525 180 GB SSD, Intel 7260 Wireless AC card, and 2 x 4 GB Adata DDR3 SO-DIMMs)Barebone: $250.97 (Newegg)
I am disappoint, this would be a great area for AMD to show their competitiveness.
VESA mounted on the back of a monitor, these look really clunky, and I'd rather go with an AIO kit using the thin mini-ITX form factor where I have more control over processor choice.
I'd be more excited if this technology and form factor were applied in a more interchangeable system with a standardized GPU socket. I really like what ASRock and Gigabyte have done with their compact systems. They're not as compact, but having something a little more substantial on my desk is a good thing, and they pack a lot of punch. I just wish the standards were developed to allow builders to replicate that feat - pipe dream, I know.
One thing is for sure, AMD needs to develop it's own equivalent of the NUC and thin Mini-ITX. The success of it's Kaveri line I think would be helped out by innovation in form factor.