Seven Small (But Powerful) Mini-PCs, Reviewed

Test Systems And Benchmarks

All of these mini-PCs are equipped with dual-core Hyper-Threaded CPUs, so they should fall into the same league when it comes to application performance. Most of the differences will probably involve the different graphics engines being utilized.

Test System Settings Processor Acer Revo RL80: Intel Core i3-3227UDual-Core, Hyper-Threaded, 1.9 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3 CacheASRock VisionX 420D: Intel Core i5-4200MDual-Core, Hyper-Threaded, 2.5 GHz (3.1 GHz Peak Turbo Boost), 3 MB Shared L3 CacheGigabyte Brix GB-BXi7-4500: Intel Core i7-4500UDual-Core, Hyper-Threaded, 1.8 GHz (3.0 GHz Peak Turbo Boost), 4 MB Shared L3 CacheIntel NUC DC3217IYE (Ivy Bridge): Intel Core i3-3217UDual-Core, Hyper-Threaded, 1.8 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3 CacheIntel NUC D54250WYK (Haswell): Intel Core i5-4250UDual-Core, Hyper-Threaded, 1.3 GHz (2.6 GHz Peak Turbo Boost), 3 MB Shared L3 CacheLGX ML300: Intel Core i5-3427UDual-Core, Hyper-Threaded, 1.8 GHz (2.8 GHz Peak Turbo Boost), 3 MB Shared L3 CacheZotac Zbox Nano ID65 Plus: Intel Core i7-3537UDual-Core, Hyper-Threaded, 2 GHz (3.1 GHz Peak Turbo Boost), 4 MB Shared L3 Cache Memory Acer Revo RL80: 1 x 4 GB Hyundai DDR3-1600, 11-11-11-28-1TASRock VisionX 420D: 2 x 4 GB Asint DDR3-1600, 11-11-11-28-1TGigabyte Brix GB-BXi7-4500 and Intel NUC D54250WYK (Haswell): Not Included(Tested with 2 x 4 GB Crucial DDR3-1333, 9-9-9-28-1T)Intel NUC DC3217IYE (Ivy Bridge): Not Included(Tested with 2 x 4 GB Adata DDR3-1600, 11-11-28-1T)LGX ML300: 2 x 8 GB Transcend DDR3-1600, 11-11-11-28-1TZotac Zbox Nano ID65 Plus: 1 x 4 GB Samsung DDR3-1600, 11-11-11-28-1T Graphics Acer Revo RL80, Intel NUC DC3217IYE (Ivy Bridge), LGX ML300, and Zotac Zbox Nano ID65 Plus: Intel HD Graphics 4000ASRock VisionX 420D: Radeon HD 8850M, 775 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 1125 MHzGigabyte Brix GB-BXi7-4500: Intel HD Graphics 4400Intel NUC D54250WYK (Haswell): Intel HD Graphics 5000 System Drive Acer Revo RL80: Seagate Momentus Thin 500 GB, 16 MB Cache, 5400 RPM, SATA 3Gb/sASRock VisionX 420D: Western Digital Blue 1 TB, 8 MB Cache, 5400 RPM, SATA 3Gb/sGigabyte Brix GB-BXi7-4500, Intel NUC DC3217IYE (Ivy Bridge), Intel NUC D54250WYK (Haswell): Not Included(Tested with Intel SSD 525 180 GB mSATA SSD)LGX ML300: Emphase Enterprise mSATA 128 GB SSDZotac Zbox Nano ID65 Plus: Samsung Spinpoint M8 500 GB, 8 MB Cache, 5400 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s(includes adapter for 2 x mSATA SSD drives, optional RAID) Optical ASRock Vision 420D: Lite-On DL8A4SHSlim DVD-RW (Blu-ray optional)

And here are the benchmark details: