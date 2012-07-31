The Nexus 7 Review: Google's First Tablet Gets Benchmarked

Nexus 7 Performance: Consistent With Other Tegra 3-Based Tablets
The Nexus 7 employs a slightly slower version of Nvidia's Tegra 3 called T30L, which is also found in Asus' Transformer Pad (TF300T).
|GeekBench
|Transformer Pad (TF300T)
|Transformer Prime (TF201)
|Nexus 7
|SoC
|Tegra 3 (T30L)
|Tegra 3 (T30)
|Tegra 3 (T30L)
|Android
|4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), Performance Profile
|4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), Performance Profile
|4.1 (Jelly Bean)
|Overall
|1534
|1632
|1527
|Integer
|1380
|1399
|1298
|Floating Point
|2231
|2554
|2288
|Memory
|1214
|1100
|1222
Really, the CPU performance difference between T30L and T30 is negligible. Compared to dual-core SoCs, Tegra 3 still wins easily.
|GLBenchmark 2.1.4
|Transformer Pad (TF300T)
|Transformer Prime (TF201)
|Nexus 7
|Egypt Standard
|5752 frames (51 FPS)
|5720 frames (51 FPS)
|5968 frames (53 FPS)
|Egypt Fixed
|62.768 s (45 FPS)
|65.250 s (45 FPS)
|59.279 s (48 FPS)
|Egypt Offscreen (720p)
|7178 frames (64 FPS)
|7122 frames (63 FPS)
|7073 frames (63 FPS)
|Pro Standard
|2796 frames (56 FPS)
|2744 frames (55 FPS)
|2830 frames (57 FPS)
|Pro Fixed
|22.982 s (54 FPS)
|23.599 s (53 FPS)
|22.515 s (56 FPS)
|Pro Offscreen (720p)
|4006 frames (80 FPS)
|3827 frames (76 FPS)
|4095 frames (82 FPS)
|Fill Rate
|469.066688 Mtexels/sec
|415.326944 Mtexels/s
|467.571264 Mtexels/s
The Nexus 7’s GPU delivers benchmark scores similar to the Transformer Pad T300T. The Transformer Prime falls slightly behind the Nexus because it is handicapped with 1066 MT/s LP-DDR2. The Nexus 7 and TF300T employ faster 1333 MT/s LP-DDR3, helping illustrate the impact that memory bandwidth can have on performance.
Of course, in the real world, memory throughput and capacity are rarely bottlenecks on their own. According to the benchmarks, the Nexus 7 keeps right up with the Transformer Pad (TF300T). So, if anything, we'd come to expect a consistent experience gaming on one Tegra 3-based device compared to some of the others. Ultimately, that's what we have to imagine developers really want.
Extremely impressed, blows my Iconia A500 out of the water.
I just wish they had cases for the Nexus 7 in stock. :(
Microsoft FTW
This isn't some left field tablet with no supporting software and apps. This is android and all that is attached to the OS. Google is going to blow apple out of the water. I'm looking forward to the lowered earnings guidance from apple any day now.
+ Getting all updates first straight from google + best dev support FTW.
Any numbers on internal storage and wifi throughput performance?
Have one on order and it would be interesting to know how long it would take to copy for example a movie onto the device.