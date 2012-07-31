The Nexus 7 Review: Google's First Tablet Gets Benchmarked

Nexus 7 Performance: Consistent With Other Tegra 3-Based Tablets

The Nexus 7 employs a slightly slower version of Nvidia's Tegra 3 called T30L, which is also found in Asus' Transformer Pad (TF300T).

GeekBench Transformer Pad (TF300T) Transformer Prime (TF201) Nexus 7 SoC Tegra 3 (T30L) Tegra 3 (T30) Tegra 3 (T30L) Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), Performance Profile 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), Performance Profile 4.1 (Jelly Bean) Overall 1534 1632 1527 Integer 1380 1399 1298 Floating Point 2231 2554 2288 Memory 1214 1100 1222

Really, the CPU performance difference between T30L and T30 is negligible. Compared to dual-core SoCs, Tegra 3 still wins easily.

GLBenchmark 2.1.4 Transformer Pad (TF300T) Transformer Prime (TF201) Nexus 7 Egypt Standard 5752 frames (51 FPS) 5720 frames (51 FPS) 5968 frames (53 FPS) Egypt Fixed 62.768 s (45 FPS) 65.250 s (45 FPS) 59.279 s (48 FPS) Egypt Offscreen (720p) 7178 frames (64 FPS) 7122 frames (63 FPS) 7073 frames (63 FPS) Pro Standard 2796 frames (56 FPS) 2744 frames (55 FPS) 2830 frames (57 FPS) Pro Fixed 22.982 s (54 FPS) 23.599 s (53 FPS) 22.515 s (56 FPS) Pro Offscreen (720p) 4006 frames (80 FPS) 3827 frames (76 FPS) 4095 frames (82 FPS) Fill Rate 469.066688 Mtexels/sec 415.326944 Mtexels/s 467.571264 Mtexels/s

The Nexus 7’s GPU delivers benchmark scores similar to the Transformer Pad T300T. The Transformer Prime falls slightly behind the Nexus because it is handicapped with 1066 MT/s LP-DDR2. The Nexus 7 and TF300T employ faster 1333 MT/s LP-DDR3, helping illustrate the impact that memory bandwidth can have on performance.

Of course, in the real world, memory throughput and capacity are rarely bottlenecks on their own. According to the benchmarks, the Nexus 7 keeps right up with the Transformer Pad (TF300T). So, if anything, we'd come to expect a consistent experience gaming on one Tegra 3-based device compared to some of the others. Ultimately, that's what we have to imagine developers really want.