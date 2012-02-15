AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

Benchmark Results: MediaEspresso And Luxmark 2.0

We still have no idea why AMD’s cards cannot seem to manage hardware-accelerated encoding in MediaEspresso, despite this being a supported feature. It used to work, and now it doesn't.

By default, the application chooses to use Nvidia’s GPU-based encoding, but leaves decoding disabled. It also turns off AMD’s UVD block, but we manually turn that on so at least some piece of the GPU is taking part in this test (encoding is greyed out entirely).

The GeForce GTX 460 and 500-series cards all manage roughly the same performance, despite different shader configurations. Meanwhile, the Radeon HD 7700s outperform AMD’s older cards, which, despite benefiting from fixed-function decode logic, fall way behind.

Based on a new SmallLuxGPU2 rendering engine with multi-platform OpenCL support, the second generation of LuxMark includes a couple of more complex scenes. We’re using the Sala scene, with more than 488 000 triangles.

Despite their more modest gaming capabilities, both of these cards clearly have a lot of compute potential. The Radeon HD 7770’s lead is clear, and the fact that the $109 Radeon HD 7750 ties the $200+ GeForce GTX 560 Ti is a testament to the improvements AMD’s architects made in shifting to GCN.