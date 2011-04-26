Nine USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Road Warriors

Benchmark Results: Small File Reads/Writes

Things change in the benchmark for small files in the 1 KB range. OCZ’s Enyo is no longer a leader, although Kingston’s HyperX Max 3.0 and the LaCie FastKey still are. However, overall performance is substantially reduced across the board. In writing such small files, the field is again dominated by the usual suspects. PQI’s and Patriot’s drives deliver embarrassing performance.