Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Enermax ELC120
When it comes to radiator size, wider beats thicker, and thicker beats thinner. Enermax designed the ELC120 with a 25%-thicker radiator and push-pull fan orientation to help it approach the performance of the company’s wider ELC240.
As with the ELC240, Enermax launched the ELC120 primarily in foreign markets, along with the promise of eventual U.S. availability. Both coolers are currently available within the European Union, with the ELC120-TA going for around $90 before tax.
Both Enermax coolers use the same head/pump assembly, which is powered from the CPU fan header. The pump’s power lead also branches off to feed both fans, and it relies on one of those fans to provide the motherboard’s RPM detection.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/water2.0-extreme-kraken-x40-hydro-h90-elc120,3434-13.html
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.