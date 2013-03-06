Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Thermaltake Water2.0 Extreme

If thicker is better, and wider is better still, what happens when we get both? Thermaltake put these concepts together in the 1.5”-thick dual-fan radiator of the Water2.0 Extreme.

Though the Water2.0 Extreme uses the current-generation Asetek-supplied installation kit, it appears to use that supplier’s previous-generation thermal plate. Perhaps radiator size will prove itself the more significant dictator of performance?

While the Water2.0 Extreme’s pump and both fans are powered by the motherboard CPU fan header, the unit does not rely on motherboard speed controls. Instead, it includes control software, which requires the included USB header cable to operate.