Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Thermaltake Water2.0 Extreme
If thicker is better, and wider is better still, what happens when we get both? Thermaltake put these concepts together in the 1.5”-thick dual-fan radiator of the Water2.0 Extreme.
Though the Water2.0 Extreme uses the current-generation Asetek-supplied installation kit, it appears to use that supplier’s previous-generation thermal plate. Perhaps radiator size will prove itself the more significant dictator of performance?
While the Water2.0 Extreme’s pump and both fans are powered by the motherboard CPU fan header, the unit does not rely on motherboard speed controls. Instead, it includes control software, which requires the included USB header cable to operate.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/water2.0-extreme-kraken-x40-hydro-h90-elc120,3434-13.html
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.