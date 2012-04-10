April 5th 2012. G.SKILL, the worldwide leading high performance memory designer, has released the 32GB DDR3 1333MHz laptop memory kit for Apple iMac 2011.

The G.SKILL 32GB Mac laptop memory kit, consists of 4 matched 8GB DDR3 sticks, and haspassed G.SKILL’srigorous compatibility and reliability tests with the latest Apple iMac 2011 machines for guaranteed performance. Taking full advantage of 4 memory slots on iMac 2011 machines, the G.SKILL 32GB Mac memory kit is the best-in-class memory solution for Professional graphics, video and audio editing and other professional applications.

The new 32GB memory kit for Apple iMac 2011 is available now through G.Skill’s authorized distributors and resellers worldwide. For detailed product specification and compatibility information, please visit G.SKILL website.

All G.Skill memory products come with a lifetime warranty and the G.Skill technical team is always ready to provide consumers with complete technical support via online forums, telephone and email.

