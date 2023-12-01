Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto 6 tease says trailer will arrive December 5th

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost here. We'll get our first taste of the game on December 5 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.



The announcement for the trailer is almost comical in how sparse it is. A blog post on Rockstar Games' website reads only "Trailer 1. Tuesday, December 5. 9AM ET." with no extra details or text, except for the image above. The image, showing palm trees, is evocative of Vice City, the location the GTA games have visited before, based on Miami.



Rockstar Games officially announced "the next Grand Theft Auto" last month, and promised a trailer in December. Clearly, the company is expecting to deliver on that promise.



But our first look at the game came in September 2022 when a massive leak of more than 90 development videos of Grand Theft Auto 6 surfaced on forums. Those videos showed the game taking place in what looks like an updated Vice City, along with the series' first playable female character. (That leak was the result of an alleged hack by a member of Lapsus$.) The game has been rumored to have two playable characters, in a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde situation.



Grand Theft Auto V, the previous game in the series, has had surprising longevity. It launched more than ten years ago, on September 17, 2013, for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In November 2014, PS4 and Xbox One versions come out, and it didn't launch for PC until April of 2015. (In 2022, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions were released). It's not the single-player campaign responsible for that tenure, but the continuously updated Grand Theft Auto Online, which has had new missions, game modes, heists, and cosmetic options to keep the fanbase coming back.



This also means that we've continued, in some circumstances, to run the benchmark for Grand Theft Auto V, as it's still one of the most popular PC games around. We hope that Grand Theft Auto 6 includes a benchmark as well, so that we can run that for the next eight to ten years.





