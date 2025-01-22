Sega launches new Sega Account online system — benefits and rewards for Sega and Atlus titles

Today, Sega has debuted a new Sega Account system with supported Sega and Atlus titles, starting with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. This account system, similar to other account systems from major publishers and developers, encourages users to integrate in exchange for in-game rewards and enhanced functionality.

In its early stage, this is still limited to Pirate Yakuza's in-game reward (a legacy main series costume for that game's amnesiac side story). Still, the account system may become fundamental to certain in-game functionalities, like cross-platform online play, as with other account systems. For now, it seems incredibly optional, though.

In any case, it is interesting to see Sega develop an account system, particularly given the ever-shifting nature of the games market. At the very least, this implies that most or all future Sega and Atlus releases will involve this account functionality. Still, it could also mean that Sega is looking toward creating far more interconnected online gaming experiences.

While Sega isn't the console industry giant it used to be, it's still a substantial publisher and developer of numerous beloved game franchises. These include Sonic the Hedgehog and Like a Dragon (Yakuza) and the recently announced returns of Jet Set Radio and Virtua Fighter. Sega also owns Atlus' entire catalog of seminal JRPGs, including the Shin Megami Tensei series and its more popular Persona sub-series.

So, Sega's adoption of an accounting system may impact future games in many series. According to Sega, it's just "a profile that lets you maximize Sega's online services and offers many benefits. Anyone can sign up, and it's free to use!"

That phrasing is generally innocuous, but "maximize Sega's online services" and creating a dedicated account system suggest that Sega could have grander goals in mind. Maybe a Phantasy Star Online revival? Is there some PlayStation Plus-styled free games membership deal? In this early stage, it's impossible to say for sure. However, Sega and its umbrella of developers still seem quite ambitious despite Dreamcast's discontinuation in March 2001, about 24 years ago at the time of writing.