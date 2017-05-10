Sloclap's Melee Action Game 'Absolver' Arrives August 29

Nearly a year ago, Paris-based Sloclap introduced Absolver, a melee-based online action game. We first tried it at E3 last year, but now it’s nearing completion with a release date set for August 29.

Absolver: Combat Overview

The game will put you in the role of a Prospect who eventually joins the Absolvers, a group of fighters tasked to “maintain stability in the world.” In order to become an Absolver, you’ll need to increase your melee fighting prowess by learning new moves through combat. The latest trailer, which also revealed the release date, is a primer of sorts on the game’s combat system.





When you start playing, you can choose from one of three fighting styles, each with its own special ability. Each of these fighting styles has a list of moves called a "combat deck." These moves are split into four sections or stances, which correspond to your orientation in relation to your opponent. Within each stance are a series of combinations that you can chain together. Some of these combos will also naturally transition to other stances, which will let you chain powerful attacks together.

As you make your way through the fallen empire of Adal, you’ll meet other players who you can fight. These are perfect opportunities for you to test your fighting skills, but these encounters can also help you learn new moves by observing the enemy attacks. You can also learn new moves and combat styles from another player who takes on the role of a mentor.

Eventually you’ll learn enough moves to create a unique combat style of your own. It’s a constant cycle of learning from others, creating your own set of skills, and passing it on to other players. You can choose to tackle the journey alone or with a friend. When Absolver arrives in August, you can play it on the PC or PlayStation 4. A price for the game wasn’t specified.