New Radeon ReLive Driver Is Ready For ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’

AMD released a new version of its Radeon Software Crimson ReLive driver.

The new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.2 offers support for the recently released EA title, Star Wars: Battlefront II. (Yes, Star Wars: Battelfront II, and all of the miscellaneous controversy therein.) The driver also comes with a plethora of bug fixes that include recording issues with Radeon ReLive, crashes from disabling or enabling Crossfire on select HD7000 graphics products, Radeon WattMan interface and setting application issues, and problems resuming from display off and sleep modes with secondary extended displays.

You can download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.2 at AMD’s website.