Asus Reveals New ROG Q-Dot Display With 4K HDR, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync

by
Asus announced a new ROG-branded gaming monitor featuring fast response times, high resolution, quantum dot technology, and Nvidia G-Sync.

The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is the 4K (3840 x 2160) High Dynamic Range (HDR) gaming display enthusiasts have been waiting for. The 27” monitor features quantum dot technology with a refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync onboard. Similar to the recently announced PG35VQ, the PG27UQ has individually backlit zones (384 to be exact) that are dynamically controlled to allow dark areas to remain dark and bright parts of the picture to shine (up to 1,000cd/m2 peak brightness).

The PG27UQ uses IPS technology to offer wide viewing angles, and it supports the DCI-P3 color gamut (cinema standard), which has a 25% wider color range than sRGB. To connect your PC, there are two DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces and an HDMI 2.0 port.

Pricing and availability of the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ are not yet available.

Asus Product

ROG Swift PG27UQ

Resolution

27” 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

Panel Type

IPS w/Quantum Dot

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Peak Brightness

1,000cd/m2

Input

- DisplayPort 1.4 x2

- HDMI 2.0

    Your comment
  • dark_lord69
    NICE!!
    4k, HDR, IPS, Quantum Dot, 144Hz and G-sync
    If I was on the market for a monitor this one would likely be my first choice.
    0
  • ahnilated
    Where are the 30-32" 4K 144Hz monitors? I would be interested in one then.
    0
  • Palewing
    I am still awaiting a 32" version, myself. I have had a 30" 16:10 for 6 years now. All these new monitor announcements, and they are all 27"...Except for the 21:9 versions of course, but they would still be less tall.
    0
