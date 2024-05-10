Get Innocn's 27G1S Plus 240 Hz IPS gaming monitor for just $199 — an amazing value for the money

Today we have a great deal on a gaming monitor with a rapid refresh rate that's ideal for superfast gameplay such as first-person shooters like Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Apex Legends. Not only does the gameplay look smooth and fluid on a fast-refresh monitor, but higher frame generation makes it easier to get those vital shots in thanks to less motion blur and faster response times; don't forget that you do need an appropriately powerful graphics card to make the most out of a high refresh rate monitor.



Normally on sale for $269, which is already a fairly decent price for the specs of this monitor, the Innocn 27G1S Plus is available for only $199 at Amazon when you apply code 27G1SPLUSINC at checkout. As I mentioned, the Innocn 27G1S Plus has some pretty impressive specifications for the price; along with a 27-inch screen, it uses a fast IPS panel with a 1ms response time and sharp QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, 240 Hz refresh rate, and includes HDR and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync to help reduce screen tearing and input lag.



IPS screens are great for wide viewing angles and the Innocn 27G1S Plus uses a flat panel screen with a wide color gamut of 99% sRGB helping to make your games look their best on screen. HDR can help to enhance the gaming experience further by tweaking the contrast and brightness of the monitor's visuals for a more vibrant display.

There's plenty of connectivity with the Innocn 27G1S Plus. It comes with multiple ports that allow you to hook up a range of devices from a gaming PC to Xbox/PS5 consoles, and TV sticks. It also has 2x HDMI 2.1 ports and 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 ports, plus an audio-out port should you need it. To achieve the max 240 Hz refresh rate, you need to connect via the DisplayPort, as the HDMI 2.1 caps out at 144 Hz.