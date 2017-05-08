Biostar Digs In With New AMD AM4 Crypto Mining Motherboard
Biostar announced a new AMD AM4 socket motherboard dedicated to crypto mining. The company stated the Biostar TB350-BTC is the first professional crypto mining motherboard designed specifically for the AM4 platform.
In addition to standard features found on other mainstream AM4 socket motherboards, such as support for AMD's Ryzen processors, DDR4 support up to 3,200MHz, a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot that runs at full speed for Ryzen CPUs and 8X for APUs, USB 3.1, and 7.1 Channel HD audio, this motherboard also includes a moisture proof PCB, electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection, low resistance mosfets, and overvoltage protection.
Biostar touted the fact that it's currently the only company offering both Intel- and AMD-based motherboards designed for crypto mining.
The Biostar TB350-BTC press release stated:
With this latest motherboard, Biostar is the first and only brand to offer a complete crypto mining motherboard lineup for any application making it the strongest family of specializing mining motherboards out right now. Not to mention, Biostar TB350-BTC is the first professional crypto mining motherboard for AMD AM4 platform. This is specially designed for AMD Ryzen lovers. They offer a performance and cost effective solution to make crypto mining easier for all.
So, what constitutes a "crypto mining" motherboard? We're glad you asked. It's the added features, such as six total PCIe 3.0 slots (one x16 / five x1) and a pair of 12V four-pin AUX power connectors that enables end users to maximize their mining efforts by allowing the use of up to six graphics cards via 1x to 16x powered riser cables (not included).
Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.
|Biostar TB350-BTC
|Socket
|AM4
|Chipset
|B350
|Form Factor
|ATX
|Memory Support
|2 x DDR4 3,200(OC) / 2,933(OC) / 2,667 / 2,400 / 2,133 / 1,866MHz
|Onboard Graphics
|By CPU Model
1 x DVI-D Connector, resolution up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz
|Audio
|Realtek ALC887 8-Channel HD Audio
|LAN
|Realtek RTL8111H - 10/100/1000 Controller
Support Super LAN Surge Protection
|Expansion Slots
|1 x PCI-E x16 3.0 Slot (x16 for Ryzen CPU only, NPU/APU run at x8 speed)
2 x PCI-E x1 3.0 Slot
3 x PCI-E x1 2.0 Slot
|Storage
|4 x SATA3 Connector
Support SATA RAID: 0,1,10
|USB
|4 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Port
1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Header
2 x USB 2.0 Port
2 x USB 2.0 Port (only 5V power, up to 1.5A)
2 x USB 2.0 Header
|Price
|TBA
thought at least asrock would have released their am4 mini itx, but still no after all this time
pretty sad that mobo makers are not stepping up given so many of us are keen to build small ryzen systems
even the atx taichi, which is clearly the best 370, and about the only i would consider if i was building an atx, is never in stock
how can amd sell ryzens if there are only shitty to fair mobos available and no mini itx to speak of?
i know i am not buying mine until this changes
Also why not include some riser cables as part of the package? You could easily sacrifice the IO shield, no need for that. Put the barest minimum sound option. 8 channel HD audio? Completely unnecessary. On board video would be useless as well, most miners run headless units.
Personally, I would not bring this out for Ryzen platform until some low cost CPU options are available.
Great idea. Poor implementation, and really bad timing. I understand wanting to jump on the mining bandwagon, but nobody will want to stick a $170 processor in a board meant to maximize profits, when a $70 chip will do.
2) there are CHEAPER CPU's coming so not sure why that's a complaint, nor should the company just ignore Ryzen if there's a demand.
3) Mini-ITX?
Making this board doesn't affect mini-ITX being released. The REASON for the delay in mini-ITX is because the motherboard manufacturers are scrambling to support Ryzen. AMD did not give them much time to prepare which is obvious with the UEFI/BIOS support issues.
Creating mini-ITX would not be the first priority, and of course they are coming. In fact, they'll be more stable at launch since they'll all contain newer UEFI firmware than what the initial ATX and microATX boards had.