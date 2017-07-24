Login | Sign Up
Biostar Reveals The First 8-Slot PCI-e Mining Motherboard

by
3 Comments

Biostar is back with yet another cryptocurrency mining motherboard, the TB250-BTC+, which is the world’s first 8-Slot PCI-e mining board.

The TB250-BTC+ joins Biostar's recently announced TB350-BTC and TA320-BTC mining motherboards. The company said this board is designed specifically for people  looking to "maximize your mining from home." According to the company, even though this board supports eight Nvidia or AMD graphics cards, the motherboard stays close to the safety limits of a continuous load rating for a typical 15amp household circuit. 


Given the fact that this board is based on Intel's B250 chipset, it features native support for 6th and 7th generation Intel LGA 1151 socket processors, two DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB of DDR4-2400M, a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot and seven 7 x PCI-E x1 3.0 slots, 2 x PCI-E 12V 4-pin connectors, USB 3.1, and 7.1 channel HD audio. As with Biostar's other mining-specific motherboards, the TB250-BTC+ also includes a moisture proof PCB and low resistance mosfets as well as electrostatic discharge (ESD) and overvoltage protection.

As we have explained in the past, even though the Ethereum mining craze is showing signs of waning, many companies are still jumping on the cryptocurrency mining bandwagon with products designed specifically for miners.

Information on the TB250-BTC+’s pricing and availability was not available at press time.

Model

Biostar TB250-BTC+

Chipset
Intel B250

CPU Support

Intel Core i7 LGA 1151 Processor

Intel Core i5 LGA 1151 Processor

Intel Core i3 LGA 1151 Processor

Intel Pentium LGA 1151 Processor

Intel Celeron LGA 1151 Processor

Maximum CPU TDP: 95W

Memory

2 x DDR4 DIMM Memory Slot

Dual Channel DDR4 2,400/ 2,133/ 1,866MHz

Max 32GB Memory

Expansion Slots

1 x PCI-E x16 3.0 Slot

7 x PCI-E x1 3.0 Slot

*Note: PEX1_6/11 slot are not compatible

w/ ATX standard, users need extra connecting

kit to install VGA card for crypto mining.

Storage

6x SATA3 Connectors

USB

4 x USB 3.0 Port

1 x USB 3.0 Header

2 x USB 2.0 Port

2 x USB 2.0 Port (only 5V power, up to 1.5A)

2 x USB 2.0 Header

LAN

Realtek RTL8111H - 10/100/1000 Controller

Support Super LAN Surge Protection

Integrated Video

*By CPU Model

Rear I/O

1 x PS/2 Mouse

1 x PS/2 Keyboard

4 x USB 3.0 Port

2 x USB 2.0 Port

2 x USB 2.0 Port(only 5V power, up to 1.5A)

1 x DVI-D Connector, resolution up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz

1 x RJ-45 Port

3 x Audio Connector

Internal I/O

1 x USB 3.0 Header

2 x USB 2.0 Header

6 x SATA3 6Gb/s Connector

1 x SATA Power Connector(for rear USB power enhancement)

1 x Front Audio Header

1 x Front Panel Header

1 x CPU Fan Header

2 x System Fan Header

1 x Serial Header

2 x PCI-E 12V 4Pin Connector(Must be installed when using for bitcoin mining.)

Dimensions (W x L)

29.5cm x 21cm

3 comments
    Your comment
  • Giroro
    What are bitcoin miners going to plug into all those PCI-E x1 slots.
    I thought they were primarily mining with dual-slot PCI-E x16 GPUs.

    heck, 2 of those slots are inline with each other. I have no idea what could possibly fit there.
    0
  • Eximo
    For mining you don't need the bandwidth. Each card is typically hooked up using a ribbon cable.
    0
  • gstauffer
    I believe most mining rigs (insofar as setups dedicated to mining alone go) actually have the cards suspended over the motherboard in a rack of some type, with the GPUs attached using a PCIe x16 to PCIe x1 ribbon cable.

    As I understand it, it is not a high bandwidth application since while the GPU will be utilized heavily, the actual data throughput is low as the calculations take a significant time as compared to other applications like gaming that require processing a lot of data in real-time in order to render quickly.

    Others welcome to correct me if I'm wrong about any of this.
    0
3 comments
