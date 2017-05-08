Biostar Digs In With New AMD AM4 Crypto Mining Motherboard

Biostar announced a new AMD AM4 socket motherboard dedicated to crypto mining. The company stated the Biostar TB350-BTC is the first professional crypto mining motherboard designed specifically for the AM4 platform.

In addition to standard features found on other mainstream AM4 socket motherboards, such as support for AMD's Ryzen processors, DDR4 support up to 3,200MHz, a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot that runs at full speed for Ryzen CPUs and 8X for APUs, USB 3.1, and 7.1 Channel HD audio, this motherboard also includes a moisture proof PCB, electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection, low resistance mosfets, and overvoltage protection.

Biostar touted the fact that it's currently the only company offering both Intel- and AMD-based motherboards designed for crypto mining.

The Biostar TB350-BTC press release stated:

With this latest motherboard, Biostar is the first and only brand to offer a complete crypto mining motherboard lineup for any application making it the strongest family of specializing mining motherboards out right now. Not to mention, Biostar TB350-BTC is the first professional crypto mining motherboard for AMD AM4 platform. This is specially designed for AMD Ryzen lovers. They offer a performance and cost effective solution to make crypto mining easier for all.

So, what constitutes a "crypto mining" motherboard? We're glad you asked. It's the added features, such as six total PCIe 3.0 slots (one x16 / five x1) and a pair of 12V four-pin AUX power connectors that enables end users to maximize their mining efforts by allowing the use of up to six graphics cards via 1x to 16x powered riser cables (not included).

Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.