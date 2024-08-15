Cryptominers made $100,000 from mining at an Airbnb for three weeks — the guests ran up a $1,500 electricity bill

A popular Airbnb host has been forced to implement a bizarre new rule when renting her house to guests: no crypto-mining. The change came after guests amassed a $1,500 electric bill during their stay. The guests were seen hauling out at least ten computers and also set up an improvised electric vehicle charging station.

After the experience, the property owner, Ashley, took to her TikTok channel to explain “the weirdest Airbnb rule I had to implement as a host.” She said the guests left home perfectly clean and a “five-star” review after their three-week stay. The problem came later when she received the electric bill for the property.

The guests’ electric bill amounted to $1,500 during their stay. Ashley checked the external security cameras for the property and watched the visitors haul out at least ten computers when they departed. They’d also set up a charging station for their electric vehicle.

Ashley filed on Airbnb to make the tenants pay the electricity bill, which was a bit of a struggle. She provided documentation to Airbnb, and the guests admitted what they’d done during their stay. They also revealed they’d made more than $100,000 mining cryptocurrency during that stay alone, so don’t feel bad for them being forced to pay the $1,500 bill.

Ashley remarked, “It was cheaper for them to rent a house to pay for that electricity.” She’s since added “no crypto-mining” and “no electric vehicle charging” to her list of house rules for the property. Others who commented on the video reported similar happenings. One person in the comments said someone else told him about mining crypto in Airbnb properties and that he was “astonished he gets away with it.”

Mining cryptocurrency is an energy-intensive undertaking, with recent reports divulging that just 137 crypto miners use 2.3% of the total electricity produced in the U.S. Aspiring miners will often take whatever steps they can to minimize the expense. That sometimes means renting a property on Airbnb and mining from that vacation home or apartment.