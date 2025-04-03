Bitcoin miners front-running tariffs by scrambling to ship thousands of machines before penalties hit

News
By published

Luxor Technology has less than 48 hours to move 5,600 machines.

Bitcoin mining hardware
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Luxor Technology, a Bitcoin mining software and services company building machines in Thailand, is in a quandary: It needs to ship 5,600 units before the tariffs hit.

Lauren Lin, Head of Technology at Luxor, told Bloomberg that they’re considering chartering a flight to get the machines into the U.S., especially as it has less than 48 hours before the 10% levies apply to all imports arriving in the States. Aside from that, Thailand also expects to get higher duties starting April 9, with exporters from that country expecting to get charged 36%.

Many Bitcoin mining hardware companies have been based in China. Still, they’ve spread out to other countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand since the U.S. applied tariffs, bans, and sanctions on the East Asian giant in 2018. However, the White House’s expansion of trade taxes to all countries with a trade imbalance with the United States means that these companies must set up shop within its borders to avoid these fees.

A few companies have already started moving to transfer some manufacturing within the U.S. Bitmain Technologies Ltd., the biggest Bitcoin mining hardware maker, said on X that it will launch a local production line “to provide faster response times and more efficient services to the North American customers.”

Bitcoin Machine Manufacturers Race Against The Clock To Ship Out Orders

Another Chinese competitor, MicroBT, was said to have previously struck a deal to use U.S.-based Riot Blockchain’s manufacturing capabilities. Luxor is also reported to have made a $131-million deal with the company for WhatsMiner machines, which will be assembled on U.S. soil.

However, even if these companies move their assembly and manufacturing lines within the 50 states, these tariffs will still affect them. That’s because these taxes will also apply to raw materials like aluminum. This means that electronic component manufacturers, including PC case and GPU makers, are affected, too, and will likely have to increase their prices to cope.

Some companies, like Puget Systems, say they might be able to absorb these additional costs for the moment, but they will inevitably have to raise their prices—either to pay the government fees or to offset the costs of moving production into the U.S.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

More about cryptomining
Bitcoin price

Cryptominers allegedly made $100,000 from mining at an Airbnb for three weeks — guests ran up a $1,500 electricity bill

Bitcoin price

Cryptominer with palm-sized $179 ASIC hits the jackpot with $206,000 in Bitcoins
Arm

Trump administration exempts computer chips and copper from sweeping tariffs, but only for now — report says chip tariffs coming later
See more latest
Most Popular
Arm
Trump administration exempts computer chips and copper from sweeping tariffs, but only for now — report says chip tariffs coming later
AMD RDNA 4 HERO
RX 9070 GRE is reportedly in development to provide an affordable entry point into RDNA 4
The Lexar 1TB MicroSD Express card behind the silhouette of a game console with a dark red gradient background.
Nintendo Switch 2's support for MicroSD Express standard will hurt your wallet: Here's why
Nintendo Switch 2 developer team
Nintendo Switch 2 developers confirm DLSS, hardware ray tracing, and more
a Photo of the White House
Trump creates U.S. Investment Accelerator to manage CHIPS Act and 'negotiate much better deals'
Intel
Intel refreshes iconic brand with 'That's the power of Intel Inside' campaign
Nvidia Hopper H100 GPU and DGX systems
Chinese tech giants boosted Nvidia GPU purchases by 4x to 6x during Q1
ASML
Russian spy infiltrates ASML and NXP to steal technical data necessary to build 28nm-capable fabs
RX 9070 XT Hellhound
Defective RX 9070 XT card with pitted silicon surface runs extremely hot — report indicates it's unclear if this was an isolated incident
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
AMD pins Ryzen 9000 'failures' on compatibility issues — BIOS update recommended to avoid boot problems