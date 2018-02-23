CableMod Now Offers Premium 'Pro Series' Cables And Extensions

CableMod today introduced the CableMod Pro series, a new premium product line that offers thicker cables, integrated cable combs, and a new pallet of colors to select.

CableMod is known for making high-quality sleeved cables. The company sells powers supply cable extensions and cable replacement kits for select PSUs, and offers a service to build customized cables for more than 100 modular power supplies. CableMod’s existing product line could already be considered luxury items, as modifications are certainly not necessary. However, in the world of custom-tailored PC building, there’s always room for higher-end products.

CableMod said it created the CableMod Pro series in response to feedback on its other products. The new CableMod Pro series cables feature thicker wires to reduce the space between cables, for example, which was one of the requests the company received from its customers. CableMod also said the Pro Series cables features its ModMesh sleeving, which is durable and is available in a palette of vibrant colors.

The new CableMod Pro series cables also include cable combs to keep your cables even and tidy. The 24-pin motherboard cables come with closed cable combs pre-installed. The kits also include hybrid cable combs for the 4+4 pin EPS cable so your cables will maintain a tidy look with a 4-pin or 8-pin setup.

The new CableMod Pro series cables are available in full replacement kits for the Corsair AXi, HXi, RM, RMi, and RMx series power supplies, and the EVGA G3, G2, P2, and T2 PSUs. The Pro series cables are also available as extensions that are compatible with any power supply.

The Pro series cables are available in a variety of colors. You can get solid color sets in black, white, red, blood red, carbon, and light blue. The kits are also available in two-tone configurations with black or carbon accents between colored cables.

In addition to CableMod’s pre-configured options, the company provides a made-to-order service that enables you to order unique cables for your build. With CableMod’s custom cable service, you can order custom-length cables or multi-color configurations. You can even order cables for other power supply brands with CableMod’s configurator.

CableMod Pro kits are available for $99, and extension kits are available for $49. The company also offers individual Pro series 6-pin PCI-e cables for $13.