Cloudflare Removes Neo-Nazi Site From DDoS Mitigation Service
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said the company, which provides distributed-denial of service (DDoS) attack mitigation services to many popular websites, has terminated service to a neo-Nazi site called The Daily Stormer. Prince also said the company took "measures to ensure that [The Daily Stormer] cannot sign up for Cloudflare's services ever again" and explained why he believes this was a "dangerous" decision to make.
That decision followed numerous attempts to bring down The Daily Stormer. Earlier this week, host GoDaddy gave it 24 hours to find a new service provider. Shortly after, an article supposedly written by Anonymous hackers who "took over" the site claimed The Daily Stormer would be shut down within 24 hours. From there, the site moved to a Russian host, and it was then taken down following Cloudflare's decision to stop defending The Daily Stormer from the barrage of DDoS attacks.
As we've said before, DDoS attacks seem destined to remain in the headlines. They've been used to wreak havoc on popular services and games over the last year, and thanks to the continued rise of DDoS-as-a-service platforms and new attack methods, they're likely to continue to do so. That in turn means defensive services like Cloudflare's will become increasingly necessary for anyone who wants to remain online.
Prince recognized this reality in the blog post he published about his decision to stop providing services to The Daily Stormer:
The size and scale of the attacks that can now easily be launched online make it such that if you don't have a network like Cloudflare in front of your content, and you upset anyone, you will be knocked offline. In fact, in the case of the Daily Stormer, the initial requests we received to terminate their service came from hackers who literally said: 'Get out of the way so we can DDoS this site off the Internet.'
It's not hard to see why Cloudflare made this decision with The Daily Stormer, which Prince described as "vile," but that doesn't mean the choice won't have consequences. Allowing hackers to decide what content is or isn't allowed on the internet, he said, "subverts any rational concept of justice." Cloudflare allowing that to happen because of Prince's beliefs could set a worrisome precedent for how it approaches content policing.
Yet it's also easy to see that defending The Daily Stormer's website could have led to other problems for Cloudflare. Allowing the site to be taken down by DDoS attacks could make people worry about its de facto ability to be the arbiter of whose services remain online and whose don't. Continuing to defend the site could anger many people and would allow a site dedicated to hate speech to continue operating. Both options have their downsides.
Prince isn't the only person at Cloudflare concerned about the decision to terminate service to The Daily Stormer:
Someone on our team asked after I announced we were going to terminate the Daily Stormer: 'Is this the day the Internet dies?' He was half joking, but only half. He's no fan of the Daily Stormer or sites like it. But he does realize the risks of a company like Cloudflare getting into content policing.
For now, it's clear that Cloudflare doesn't plan to make a habit of dropping controversial sites. The question is how the company, which Prince said handles "around 10%" of internet requests, will balance the sometimes opposing values of free speech and anti-Nazism. Contrary to popular belief, there's no exception for hate speech in the First Amendment; neo-Nazis are given the same protections as everyone else.
But that doesn't mean Cloudflare has to provide its services to sites like The Daily Stormer. First Amendment protections start and end with the U.S. government; private companies are allowed to suspend service for pretty much any reason they want. Prince said in his blog post that Cloudflare's terms of service allow it to "terminate users of our network at our sole discretion." The company has avoided using that power, but Prince said The Daily Stormer forced Cloudflare to respond when it "made the claim that we were secretly supporters of their ideology." He said:
Our team has been thorough and have had thoughtful discussions for years about what the right policy was on censoring. Like a lot of people, we’ve felt angry at these hateful people for a long time but we have followed the law and remained content neutral as a network. We could not remain neutral after these claims of secret support by Cloudflare.
With the rising number and effectiveness of DDoS attacks, questions like this will have more and more impact on who is allowed to express their views on the internet. Services like Cloudflare will effectively control what speech remains online and what doesn't. That's a lot of responsibility, and it's not always clear how it should be wielded.
What kind of a dialogue do you reasonably expect with literal Nazis? I mean, I'm all for open dialogues, and understanding, but there becomes a point where being open becomes detrimental to freedom, and personally, I'd say that point falls quite a bit before accepting an ideology of genocide.
None actually. I ignore them. And had Antifa and BLM ignored them they wouldn't have gotten all the press they have received this last week.
The real question is where is the line drawn? And next, what will you believe when the line is drawn on the other side of you? Who is the decider? That is the problem with restricting free speech. Someone decides. Which is great as long as they decide the way you like. But it's never the same people always deciding. I prefer free speech as long as it passes muster defined by SCOTUS. If I don't like it, I don't listen and on comment sections, if I don't like it enough, I provide counter comments.
In the name of neutrality, i can see them not dropping these hateful losers just because of what they say. I can also see dropping them when they try to make out that Cloudfare actually were supporters secretly. Not to do so would also cast doubt to how neutral Cloudfare really was and doing so can cast some of the same doubts too. Unfortunately, there are unintended consequences that we all will have to face if this sets a precedent since it has been done.
Real and honest dialogue can be a good thing (especially when the dialogue is true dialogue and not just what might as well be a monologue of thought (dialogue between those who support the exact same thing.) Most of these people are beyond a dialogue and considerably more into the territory of monologue and you won't budge them even a millimeter anyway.
It's not up to me to think for myself. It's different for my masters.
I personally feel that if the requested service was not in violation of any laws, this either is, or is bordering on discriminatory refusal of service. Yes, there are exceptions, but I would consider the Daily Stormer's assertion that Cloudflare secretly supported them is pretty thin in the good reason department. The article doesn't even mention whether the Daily Stormer had violated any of Cloudflare's terms of service.
If Cloudflare is concerned about their image, dumping controversial customers seems rather short sighted. Furthermore, dumping a client from a service, such as mitigation from DDOS attacks, because they might have a higher need of those services sends the message that only customers that are on message will be protected, and only if they don't need too much of the service being provided.
In response to your statement that, DDOS mitigation is not a requirement to run a website, I will disagree again. Under normal circumstances, it may not be a requirement, but in the case of a site with controversial content or that presents as a very visible target, DDOS mitigation is required. The article points out that hosts are refusing the site due to the DDOS attacks. Nobody wants to deal with the excess traffic, and if the site can't obtain any mitigation services, the site is effectively taken down. So, you may be technically correct, a site can be hosted without DDOS mitigation services, but in reality the site is rendered unreachable.
That being said, we are watching closely. We would much rather not have this devolve into something . . . unpleasant.
But in the mean time, carry on as you have.
Except that American freedom of speech doesn't apply to private corporations, many of which can make their own policies toward what they deem acceptable. Like our own website here, where the terms of service can dictate who can be a member and who cannot be a member. Every forum on the internet has rules. Every corporation out there can make their own policy toward who gets a membership and who doesn't. American freedom of speech laws *ONLY* apply to when the government attempts to censor speech, and this was not the case here. It does not apply to corporate entities.
DDOS away folks.
I can imagine it was fairly easy considering they were a new customer (after getting kicked off Google and Go Daddy) and an extremely controversial one. They're a hosting service. Their job is to make money by hosting sites. If they start losing money because one is causing them to lose sales, it's their job to make sure that customer is dealt with, is it not? That's one thing that people forget about the first amendment. It only applies to government policies and not private enterprise policies. This was a private enterprise decision, not a government decision.
they came for cigarettes and i was like "who cares it's bad for you anyway", then they came for my super sized McD fries and i was like "now wait a minute here" then they came for my soft drinks full of sugary goodness and i am now like "you better back the **** up cause i ain't taking this one lying down"
always a slippery slope. but i guess i'll start down this slope as well since it's a "the world is better off without them" type thing....... this time.....
Actually, the first amendment is right is guaranteed to every individual, American citizen by the constitution.
It applies directly to you. It is not applied to or derived from government policy.
You have the right to make your statement. True or false.
Your right is limited though.
As you stated, that doesn't mean a private service needs to allow it in their business.
Plus, even Federal law has limited what and where you can make certain statements.
If you know your statement is false and said it to harm someone's character, that's slander and illigal
Permits may be required to protest or march.
You can't scream fire (falsely) in a crowded place and risk harm to others.
Yeah exactly. People think that the first amendment is absolute, and while it is in some aspects it is, but the actual text of the first amendment clearly states that the government can't impose restrictions on speech. It doesn't define that individual businesses can't impose restrictions on speech. I think there was a SCOTUS case about this several decades ago but I'm not entirely sure which one it was.
so i do feel business's have a lot of leeway, they do not get absolute control of who/what comes and goes in my opinion. especially when it is a vital business. for instance, your local power company is likely a private business who gets a protected monopoly from the local gov. can they decide tomorrow they don't want gays, immigrants or muslims (insert whatever group is under fire today here) using their power grid? they are a private business.......
i saw again slippery slope, slippery slope.
However, if someone supports this as Cloudflares right. Then insists another business is legally required to serve clientele they don't want. They are being hypocritical. Either a business has the right to be selective in their clientele or they don't have a right. The public can then decide with their wallets if the decision is just.
Laws regarding a businesses abilities to be selective in clientele. Should not vary on which beliefs are considered bad, neutral or good by the general populace.