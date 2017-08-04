GeIL Announces EVO Spear Memory Lineup For AMD, Intel Processors

GeIL announced its new line of EVO Spear memory for both Intel and AMD platforms. The company is targeting gamers and enthusiasts looking for a “cost-efficient upgrade,” yet still refers to this memory line as “hardcore.”

The EVO Spear series, optimized for Intel's Core processors and chipsets, is available in 2,133-3,466MHz frequencies. GeIL's EVO Spear AMD Edition memory kits are available in 2,133-3,200MHz frequencies and are fully compatible with AMD's Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 processors and AM4 socket motherboards. Both editions of EVO Spear memory are available in single, dual-, and quad-channel kits. Memory modules range in size from 8-64GB.







Another feature of the EVO Spear memory line is its low profile “stealth black” heat spreader. GeIL said these memory kits are ideal for use in a wide variety of systems, including small form factor system builds, due to their low profile design.

GeIL’s EVO SPEAR memory will be available on August 7. 16GB kits for Intel and AMD platforms are available for pre-order on Newegg for $136 and $131, respectively.