Sucker Punch Reveals 'Ghost Of Tsushima'

by

Sucker Punch is back with a new game. To kick off Sony’s media showcase event at Paris Games Week, it revealed a trailer for the open-world adventure that is Ghost of Tsushima.


The footage showed off numerous landscapes and structures in Feudal Japan, and you control a samurai who travels throughout the land. Despite the beautiful scenery, there is some conflict in the area. A powerful and intimidating foreign invader is pillaging towns and killing villagers. It seems that you are eventually captured, and you’ll go on a quest to avenge the innocent victims.

Ghost of Tsushima Announce Trailer

Fans will know Sucker Punch through its past titles, which include the Sly Cooper and InFamous series. Both were highly praised by fans and critics, so expectations are high for the studio’s upcoming title. A release date for the game was not announced.

NameGhost of Tsushima
TypeOpen-world, adventure
DeveloperSucker Punch Productions
PublisherSony Interactive Entertainment
PlatformsPlayStation 4
Where To BuyN/A
Release DateN/A
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • dstarr3
    I miss the Sly Cooper Sucker Punch.
